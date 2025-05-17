Audio of Biden’s Interview w/ Special Counsel Confirms His Senility

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The long-sought audio of Joe Biden’s October 2023 interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur has finally surfaced, confirming the worst about the disgraced former president.

The audio, released Friday by Axios, revealed a cognitively impaired Biden, who even struggled to recall key memories, including when his son, Beau Biden, died.

Asked where he stored documents related to his book Promise Me, Dad and the Penn Biden Center, Biden stuttered: “Well, um, I, I, I, I, I, I don’t know.”

BREAKING: Disturbing audio of former

President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur just dropped. Biden’s mental decline was worse than everybody thought. This is one of the biggest cover-ups in recent American historypic.twitter.com/Ie5hXXlJMx — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 16, 2025

When pressed about his work after serving as vice president in the Obama-Biden administration, he asked: “This is what, 2017, 18, in that area.”

“Yes, sir,” Hur confirmed.

Despite the reminder, Biden confused 2009, when he left the Senate to become vice president, with 2015, when Beau died, and 2017:

“Remember, in this time frame, my son is… uh… would’ve been deployed or is dying and so … it was … and by the way there were still a lot of people at the time, when I got out of the Senate, that were encouraging me to run in this period — except the president.”

Biden’s confusion about Beau’s death date did not end there.

Asked about former President Barack Obama’s reluctance to endorse him in 2016, Biden replied: “What was happening, though, was… what month did Beau die? Oh god, May 30…”

“2015,” Biden’s attorney interjected.

“Was it 2015 he had died?” Biden asked again, to which his attorney answered: “It was.”

“I think it was 2015,” Biden concluded, still confused.

Biden also appeared lost in Trump’s election in 2016 and subsequent inauguration in 2017.

“And what happened in the meantime is that… as… and… Trump gets elected in November of 2017?” Biden questioned.

Still mixing the date, Biden added, “2016, alright so… Why do I have 2017 here?”

His attorney reminded that Biden’s tenure as vice president ended on Jan. 20, 2017. “That’s when you left office, in January of 2017,” the attorney replied.

The audio’s release comes after the Biden administration fought tooth and nail to block it. Congress even held Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt after the White House dubiously cited executive privilege to keep the tape sealed.

In his final report, Hur declined to recommend prosecution, claiming he expected Biden to present himself to a jury as a “sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

But the audio directly contradicts Biden’s own protestations that he did not need reminders about his son’s death.

“How in the hell dare he raise that? I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away,” Biden snapped, referring to Hur’s report noting the then-president couldn’t recall Beau’s death date.

President Biden: "There's some attention paid to some language in the report about my recollection of events. There's even reference that I don't remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that?" He adds, "I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away." pic.twitter.com/ywKQDhABM5 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 9, 2024

The full audio is expected to be released in the upcoming weeks, Politico and the New York Post reported.