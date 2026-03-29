Sunday, March 29, 2026

At least 15 US Troops Wounded by Iranian Attack on Base in Saudi Arabia

More than 300 US troops have been wounded, and at least 13 have been killed, since the US and Israel started the war...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Prince Sultan air base in al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia
A member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan air base in al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comAt least 15 US troops were wounded by an Iranian attack on the Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia on Friday, The Associated Press has reported.

Sources told the AP that the attack involved Iran firing six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at the base, which is about 60 miles southeast of Riyadh. Five of the US troops who were wounded are in serious condition.

Several US military refueling aircraft were also damaged in the attack, and a photo from the base verified by the BBC shows that an E-3 Sentry aircraft was split in half. So far, US Central Command hasn’t issued any statements about the attack.

The AP report said that the number of US troops injured in the war since it was launched by the US and Israel on February 28 is now over 300. At least 13 US troops have been confirmed killed by the Pentagon, including one who was killed by an earlier attack on the Prince Sultan base.

Despite the weeks of heavy US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Iranian attacks continue to make it past US and Israeli air defenses. According to a report from The New York Times, the majority of US bases in the Middle East are now basically uninhabitable due to the Iranian strikes.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.



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