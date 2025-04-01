Quantcast
Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Astronauts, Navy Talk about Returning to Moon

The return to the moon will bring knowledge that will ultimately mean learning more about Earth, Love told The Center Square after the news conference on the Navy’s vessel.

Posted by Editor 3
The moon covers most of the the sun as it approaches the total solar eclipse, as seen from the summit of Saddleback Mountain, Monday, April 8, 2024, near Rangeley, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(, The Center Square) Astronauts on Monday joined Navy officers in front of a test space capsule on the well deck of the amphibious craft USS Somerset in San Diego to talk at a news conference about going back to the moon.

The main reason to return?

“It’s cool,” said astronaut Stan Love, who will be in Mission Control in Houston during next year’s Artemis II mission as one of the seven CapComs communicating with the crew in space. NASA has a long tradition of astronauts getting on headsets in Mission Control and talking to their colleagues in orbit or on their way to the moon.

The Artemis II crew will orbit the moon, but won’t land. That is scheduled to happen in 2027 during Artemis III.

The return to the moon will bring knowledge that will ultimately mean learning more about Earth, Love told The Center Square after the news conference on the Navy’s vessel.

He added that computers on spacecraft have become more sophisticated since the Apollo missions, but engines haven’t changed much since 1969 when Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon.

Astronaut Andre Douglas was also among the speakers and expressed his enthusiasm for the mission. Douglas is the backup astronaut for Artemis II and will be on the mission if any of the NASA astronauts suddenly become unable to go.

The crew of three NASA astronauts and one Canadian Space Agency astronaut will take off from Cape Canaveral. After the launch, Douglas is scheduled to go to Johnson Space Center in Houston to join Love and other CapComs talking to the astronauts in space.

Two other astronauts not associated with Artemis appeared at the news conference, which focused on the Navy’s preparations for retrieving the Artemis crew and capsule after its splashdown.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Despite DOGE, Trump’s Spending on Pace to Exceed Biden’s
Next article
LA Could Lose $270M if 2028 Olympics Go Awry; Already Faces $1 Billion Deficit

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com