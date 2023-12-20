Former Ariz. Rising GOP Star Warns that Dems’ Lawfare Attacks Guarantee Blue Status

(Robert Jonathan, Headline USA) Arizona authorities are reportedly gearing up to yank the law licenses of any attorney who, in good faith, brings cases forward over election irregularities or malfeasance warned the former top prosecutor for Maricopa County.

Andrew Thomas, who held the county attorney role from 2004 to 2010, warned that lawfare was also running rampant as Democrats in power, led by George Soros-backed Gov. Katie Hobbs, seek to weaponize the legal system for partisan purposes.

With complicit support from a RINO Establishment that apparently stood by and did nothing, Thomas said Democrats had been plotting their coup d’état for at least a decade.

In fact, he may have counted himself as one of its earliest victims.

“As I watch my former state of Arizona descend further into nascent totalitarianism, I feel somewhat like a shipwreck survivor observing the vessel sinking as it takes down some of my treasured possessions with it,” he wrote in a recent post on Substack.

“I lost my law license and more in Arizona due to the same shameless machinations now engulfing the Grand Canyon State writ large,” he added. “The Left has built there a totalitarian infrastructure backed by brutal lawfare that reveals itself, with each passing day, with growing brazenness.”

Despite narrowly losing a primary bid to become state attorney general in 2010 by a margin of 899 votes, Thomas retired as county attorney that year with a bright political future ahead and plans to run in the 2014 gubernatorial election, when incumbent Republican Jan Brewer would be term-limited.

But two years after his term as county attorney ended, in 2012, Thomas and his former deputy, Lisa Aubuchon, were both disbarred by a three-member disciplinary panel of the Arizona State Supreme Court amid allegations that they had “abused their prosecutorial powers” and “launched unethical attacks on their political enemies,” the Phoenix New Times reported.

Thomas, however, contends that he was targeted because of his hardline stance on illegal immigration and political corruption.

The same fate appears to await lawyers who have challenged the ballot hocus-pocus, if not outright election fraud, that occurred in 2020 as well in 2022 in Maricopa County and elsewhere in the state.

A number of legal challenges, particularly those brought by MAGA superstar Kari Lake, the 2022 GOP gubernatorial candidate, are still pending.

Conservative commentator and attorney Rachel Alexander—who worked for Thomas and saw her own license suspended for six months as part of the sham 2012 ethics trial— penned a Townhall column on Monday that shed light on the eerie parallels between the case more than a decade ago and the now commonplace tactics being deployed against Lake and her allies to chill any attempts at challenging the dubious election outcomes.

Alexander noted that Arizona is one of handful of states that will determine who becomes the next president. However, polling data currently purporting to show Trump in the lead over Biden was meaningless, she said.

“Until patriots can defeat the lawfare that has helped turn Arizona purple, if not a lasting blue, prospects for 2024 are not nearly as positive as Trump backers would like,” Alexander contended. “If the left’s cheating in elections is enabled by the courts again, we know exactly what the results in 2024 will be.”

She went to explain that because of the long game put into place a decade ago, Soros-back leftists now control much of the legal infrastructure and can simply dispatch with those who cross them through the weaponized system.

“The left has exploited its dominance over the legal system in Arizona to take hardball to the next level, Alexander wrote. “Because they have successfully targeted the law licenses of conservative lawyers, it is nearly impossible for MAGA candidates in the state to find counsel to challenge election illegalities.”

The driving force behind it is the 65 Project—a national endeavor with ties to some of Democrats’ most ethically unsavory figures including propagandist David Brock and lawfare attack-dog Marc Elias.

The group has made its mission to target pro-Trump lawyers simply for providing due process to their political enemies. And they’ve been alarmingly successful in blue states like Michigan—and, of course, Arizona—where Soros stooges are now running the show.

Moreover, Arizona’s professional regulatory agency for lawyers, the Arizona Bar, appears to be drunk with power, Alexander implied.

It has instituted charges against Lake’s key election attorneys, including Bryan Blehm, who has admitted that that he will lose his license to practice as a result of the proceedings.

Given the machinations, Lake could end up representing herself in court (known as pro se status) if the partisan Democrat agency sidelines her legal team with frivolous ethics complaints and resulting investigations.

“Virtually all of the attorneys who questioned 2020 and 2022 election practices in Arizona have been hit with financial sanctions and State Bar investigations targeting their law licenses,” Thomas wrote in his Substack post.

Ironically, most of the cases were never adjudicated on their merit—likely because the judges themselves were either too corrupt or intimidated by the extortionist threats against them.

Instead, the vast majority of legal challenges to the election were dismissed on procedural grounds, such as lack of standing or laches—meaning the plaintiff waited too long to file the case.

“Their lawsuits went nowhere, including litigation challenging eye-popping Election Day funny business in 2022,” Thomas wrote.

This does not bode well for Election 2024 in the important swing state, Thomas—like Alexander—asserted, in a scenario where Lake is the presumptive Republican U.S. Senate nominee, along with Donald Trump as the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

“Lake and [AG candidate Abe] Hamadeh are simultaneously continuing their legal battles to claim the state offices they sought in 2022,” Thomas wrote.

“But these are a long shot, given the difficulty of even recruiting attorneys for these suits, much less winning decisions from judges cowering before an emboldened and monied Left,” he added. “The contours of their 2024 races are no less imposing.”

John McCain-style Arizona establishment Republicans were asleep at the switch—or perhaps more concerned with maintaining their meal ticket—when far-left Democrats took control of the attorney discipline process, Thomas said.

“But arguably the most culpable figures were RINOs, the Pharisees of our time who profitably collaborated with the new totalitarianism,” he wrote.

“U.S. Senator John McCain of Arizona exemplified them best and led them ably,” he added. “…The machine he left behind (properly denounced by Lake) consisted of numerous affiliated RINO politicians, lobbyists and miscellaneous hangers-on in the shadows who’ve prospered in exchange for their fidelity.”

In late November, two Cochise County GOP supervisors who didn’t immediately certify the 2022 election results were indicted.

According to Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes, who narrowly won a disputed election for the job over Hamadeh, “The repeated attempts to undermine our democracy are unacceptable.”

Thomas hinted that some Trump 2020 alternate electors in Arizona could wind up getting indicted in the spring.

About Arizona’s legal community in general—which has exercised its right to remain silent, as it were, about lawfare—Thomas observed that “Self-preservation still reigns supreme, as all seek to be the last devoured by the crocodiles.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.