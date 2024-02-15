AOC Dismisses Concerns over Biden’s Age: ‘One of the Most Successful Presidents’

(Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., downplayed concerns about President Joe Biden’s age this week, claiming he is “one of the most successful presidents in modern American history.”

During an interview with CNN host Jake Tapper on Tuesday, Ocasio–Cortez was asked whether she shared concerns about Biden’s mental fitness following a special counsel report that confirmed his mental decline.

“I think, right now, when it comes to the president’s age, folks, are talking about how he’s 81,” she responded.

“But we have to look at, first of all, Donald Trump is around the same age,” she continued. “They could have gone to high school together. And beyond that, Donald Trump has 91 indictments.”

The New York Democrat refused to comment on the specifics of special counsel Robert Hur’s report, including the allegations that Biden could not remember when he had been vice president or when his late son Beau Biden died, insisting that stopping Trump from becoming president was more important.

“I know who I’m going to choose: It’s going to be one of the most successful presidents in modern American history,” she claimed. “[He] passed the Inflation Reduction [Act] that got us the American Rescue Plan that ensured that we could pass one of the largest federal investments in climate change in U.S. history.”

If Democrats don’t rally behind Biden, she said, there could be “grave impacts” on U.S. democracy.

Although a growing number of people doubt that Biden will be the eventual nominee, leftists and their mainstream media allies have recently sought to double down with talking points by insisting there would be no path for an undeclared candidate, such as Michelle Obama, to pull a last-minute bait-and-switch.

Some have also continued to press the leftist talking points that Trump would rule as a dictator, despite the fact that he previously ceded power peacefully amid widespread concern over election irregularities in the 2020 race.

The socialist “Squad” leader pushed both of these bogus claims, with no pushback from Tapper.

“If Donald Trump is elected president of the United States, we do not know if there would be a verifiable next election that has integrity,” Ocasio–Cortez said. “He already tried … what we saw on Jan. 6, he tried to overturn the results of the presidential election by force, by inciting a riot.”

The election is “not a game,” she added, urging her colleagues to remain focused on protecting “our democracy” and “progressive values.”

Several congressional Democrats have raised concerns about Biden’s candidacy following the special counsel report, especially as a growing number of Americans cite Biden’s age as a top concern.

A new poll released this week, for example, found that 86% of Americans believe Biden is too old to complete another term.