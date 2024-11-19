AOC Claims She Removed Pronouns from Bio Because of Character Limit

(Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., denied that she scrubbed her preferred pronouns from her X profile after this month’s election results, claiming she did so because she ran out of characters to use.

Conservative commentators noticed the change in Ocasio-Cortez’s bio last week, pointing out that whereas it once included a “she/her” designation, now it no longer does.

JUST IN: AOC removed her pronouns from her bio pic.twitter.com/yVDlmJ7tbO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 14, 2024

This weekend, Ocasio-Cortez denied that she was pulling back from the radical LGBT cause.

“The whole ‘story’ of removing pronouns after the election is fake,” she wrote on X. “It happened a long time ago after the SCOTUS Twitter ruling meant I had to add the ‘personal acct’ disclosure.”

Ocasio-Cortez claimed there was not enough room for her pronouns.

“There weren’t enough [characters] so I had to swap the end,” she said. “You can run the timeline to see for yourself.”

The whole “story” of removing pronouns after the election is fake. It happened a long time ago after the SCOTUS Twitter ruling meant I had to add the “personal acct” disclosure. There weren’t enough chars so I had to swap the end. You can run the timeline to see for yourself. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 16, 2024

But as one commenter pointed out, Ocasio-Cortez could have made room in her bio for her pronouns by deleting something else. Instead, she chose to axe the pronouns.

“You made a choice to take out the pronouns and leave other stuff in. We get it—and that is fine,” Townhall columnist Phil Holloway wrote. “It’s your profile so you do you.”

You made a choice to take out the pronouns and leave other stuff in. We get it – and that it fine. It's your profile so you do you But don't blame the character count, you pick what you want to pick — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 17, 2024

Conservative commentator Tim Pool used an archival site and found Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t had her pronouns in her bio since July.

Archive from July, no pronouns She did however lose tons of followers it seems https://t.co/wVQXbTumUq pic.twitter.com/vVEWwxRXrZ — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 14, 2024

Other Democrats have been publicly pulling away from the progressive agenda in the wake of this month’s losses.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., called on his party to rethink its position on transgender issues, arguing he wouldn’t want his daughters to have to play against a male athlete.

“We’ve got to be able to have these debates,” he added. “But, instead, we have a wing of our party that shames us, that tries to cancel people who try to even bring up these difficult topics, and, frankly, shames voters.”

Moulton is facing heavy backlash from leftist activist groups over his comments.