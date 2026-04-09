Thursday, April 9, 2026

American Births Hit New Lows

This downward trajectory in births began during the Great Recession in 2007....

Posted by Jose Nino
Anchor babies
IMAGE: Stand With Arizona via Youtube

(José Niño, Headline USA) Fresh government statistics reveal that the American fertility rate reached a new minimum in 2025. This downturn continues a shrinking trend that has lasted for 20 years. 

According to research from the CDC, the number of births per 1,000 women of reproductive age slid to 53.1 last year. This is a noticeable drop from the 53.8 rate recorded in 2024. The New York Times highlighted that total annual births fell by 1 percent to approximately 3,606,400.

This downward trajectory began during the Great Recession in 2007. While many analysts initially blamed the financial crisis, the numbers never recovered alongside the economy. A major driver of this change is the plummeting rate of teenage pregnancy. Since 1991 teenage birth rates have crashed by 81 percent. 

Many researchers believe women are simply postponing motherhood rather than abandoning it. Data shows that fertility rates for women in their early 30s actually grew by 3 percent recently. 

Martha Bailey of UCLA suggests this pattern mirrors the 1970s when rates dipped but eventually stabilized as women aged. She noted that women in that era “weren’t opting out of motherhood, they were delaying it.” Whether Gen Z follows this path remains a central question for experts.

However some analysts worry that the current delay is too extreme to overcome. Nearly 50 percent of 30 year old women today have no children. In the mid 1970s that figure was only 18 percent. 

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

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