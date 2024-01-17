Quantcast
Wednesday, January 17, 2024

All You Do to Me Is Talk Talk!

Posted by Money Metals News Service

(Money Metals News Service) In this episode of the Money Metals Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey discusses the recent dynamics in the precious metals markets, particularly focusing on the Federal Reserve’s influence and the price movements of gold.

The episode starts with Maharrey expressing his skepticism towards the Federal Reserve, suggesting that their actions and statements significantly impact the financial markets, often overshadowing fundamental economic indicators. He points out a recent dip in the price of gold and the Dow, attributing it to comments made by Fed Governor Chris Waller, who was perceived as hawkish in his speech at The Brookings Institution. Waller’s cautious stance on rate hikes led to market panic, reflecting the market’s sensitivity to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

Maharrey then delves into the intricacies of the market’s reaction to the Federal Reserve’s policies. He argues that the market is overly dependent on the Fed’s actions, particularly regarding interest rate decisions. He highlights that the current market is not driven by fundamentals like company value, supply and demand, or the general state of the economy. Instead, it is largely influenced by expectations about the Fed’s monetary policy.

The discussion includes an analysis of December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, suggesting that price inflation is still high and far from the Fed’s 2% target. Maharrey notes that, despite appearances, monetary conditions are not as tight as they seem, especially when compared to historical standards. He cites the 1970s, when interest rates were much higher, to argue that current rates are not sufficient to control inflation.

Jim Grant’s interview is referenced, where Grant describes inflation as “endemic” and suggests that the economy is heavily reliant on easy money. Maharrey agrees, predicting that despite current hawkish tones, the Fed is likely to cut interest rates in the near future, regardless of whether inflation is under control. He believes this will be due to a potential crisis caused by high interest rates impacting the debt-ridden economy.

The podcast concludes with a call to action, advising listeners to consider adding gold and silver to their portfolios as a secure asset in uncertain economic times. Maharrey emphasizes the importance of being prepared for potential economic downturns and highlights the need to stay informed about financial news and trends.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Anonymous Finder of Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Was an Undercover Capitol Police Officer

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com