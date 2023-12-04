Quantcast
Tuesday, December 5, 2023

All-Female Catholic College to Admit Men Who ‘Identify’ as Women

'[Admitting men who 'identify' as women] encompasses our commitment to operate as a Catholic women’s college...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Catholic Bishops
A clergyman leads prayer during the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) An all-girls Catholic college abandoned its religious roots by changing its admissions policy to admit men who “identify” as women.

A newly adopted policy that will “now consider admission for undergraduate applicants whose sex is female or who consistently live and identify as women” was announced by Saint Mary’s College, which first opened its doors in 1844 in the conservative reaches of Notre Dame, Ind., according to the Epoch Times.

“[Admitting men who ‘identify’ as women] encompasses our commitment to operate as a Catholic women’s college,” College President Katie Conboy said in a statement on the new “transgender” admissions policy.

Indiana Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Fort-Wayne South Bend Diocese disagreed by calling the new policy “at odds with Catholic teaching” and asking the school to “correct” the policy and reject ideologies that contradict the teachings of the Catholic church on “human person, sex, and gender” in a Nov. 27, 2023 statement that was posted on the Diocese website.

“The desire of Saint Mary’s College to show hospitality to people who identify as transgender is not the problem. The problem is a Catholic women’s college embracing a definition of woman that is not Catholic,” the bishop wrote in the letter.

Bishop Rhoades added that he was disappointed that he wasn’t consulted or informed about the policy, saying that “bishops have a particular responsibility to promote and assist in the preservation and strengthening of the Catholic identity of the Catholic colleges and universities in their dioceses.”

According to him, the school violated its obligation to abide by the teaching authority of the Church “in matters of faith and morals.”

“In this new admissions policy, Saint Mary’s departs from fundamental Catholic teaching on the nature of woman and thus compromises its very identity as a Catholic woman’s college,” he wrote.

