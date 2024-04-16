Quantcast
Tuesday, April 16, 2024

AG Garland Claims Ignorance about Documents Instructing Illegals to Vote for Biden

'Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Merrick Garland
Merrick Garland / IMAGE: @cspan via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers Tuesday that he has no knowledge of flyers allegedly distributed by a non-governmental organization that instruct illegal immigrants to vote for Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Garland was questioned about the matter Tuesday by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., during a Justice Department budget hearing. The questions were in relation to flyers reportedly found by a journalist and publicized by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.

The Spanish-language flyers, which were purportedly discovered around a migrant camp outside the city of Matamoros, Mexico, tell immigrants: “Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open.”

The flyers are marked as being published by the Resource Center Matamoras, which is an affiliate NGO of the Soros-funded Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, according to the Oversight Project. RCM has denied that the flyers are authentic.

Current Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a former board member of the HIAD.

However, Garland pled ignorance to all those facts.

“I’ve never seen or heard of that poster. It’s the first time I’ve ever heard of it,” he said Tuesday.

Garland did say that he doesn’t think illegal immigrants should vote in American elections. But he also told Clyde that voter ID laws are potentially unconstitutional.

Clyde asked Garland how to prevent illegal immigrants from voting without voter ID laws. Garland said he’s never been asked to show ID when voting. An incredulous Clyde responded that he always has had to show ID at the polls.

The interaction between Clyde and Garland comes about a month after the attorney general publicly said the Justice Department will block local attempts to crack down on voter fraud.

Garland told a predominantly black church congregation last month that “the right to vote is still under attack,” referencing states passing requirements for voters to prove their identity, residency and citizenship.

“We are challenging efforts by states and jurisdictions to implement discriminatory, burdensome and unnecessary restrictions on the ballot, including those related to mail-in voting, the use of drop boxes, and voter ID requirements,” he said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

