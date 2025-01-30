Quantcast
Actors Push for Texas to Become the ‘New Hollywood’

'Texas stories deserve a Texas backdrop. That’s why I teamed up with Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Renée Zellweger for True to Texas...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey / IMAGE: True to Texas via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Actor Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson started in an ad promoting the entertainment industry to move away from California and go to Texas.

The Texas natives released the over four minute video with the campaign dubbed “True to Texas.”

“Texas stories deserve a Texas backdrop,” McConaughey posted on Wednesday. “That’s why I teamed up with Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Renée Zellweger for True to Texas. It’s time to bring film and TV productions home!”

During the ad, which was written and directed by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, the two reprised their roles as they drive in a car with actor Dennis Quaid handcuffed in the backseat.

“Hollywood is flat circle, Woody,” McConaughey said. “This industry is like somebody’s memory of an industry. I’m talking about a whole new hub for film and television. A renaissance. A rebirth.”

Harrelson suggested Texas becomes “the new Hollywood.”

“A small fraction of Texas budget surplus to turn this state into the new Hollywood,” the actor stated in the video.

“Filming in Texas isn’t just about showcasing our stunning landscapes—it’s about creating jobs, boosting local economies, and building a thriving industry right here at home,” the campaign’s website stated. “Let’s keep the cameras rolling and the economy growing—because everything’s bigger (and better) in Texas!”

The video had mixed reactions on social media with some praising it and others were skeptical.

One expressed the need to go back to how movies used to be.

“Now, this is the best thing i’ve heard in a long time! I used to love the movies. I grew up with the movies,” the user wrote. “Now movies are filled with propaganda. I want escapeism back!”

Others want to make sure the Lone Star State to become another California.

“Don’t bring Hollywood to Texas, please,” one skeptical user wrote.

