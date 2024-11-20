Nancy Mace Braces for Battle over Transgender Rep.

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As the U.S. House of Representatives awaits the coming of its first ever transgender representative, Democrat Sarah McBride of Delaware, House Republicans are trying to pass a resolution ensuring that only biological women are permitted in women’s restrooms, according to the New York Post.

The resolution was introduced Monday by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who noted that “[b]iological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story.”

Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story. pic.twitter.com/IhR7kExkBU — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 18, 2024

If passed, members and officers of the United States Government would not be permitted to use “single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.”

McBride defeated Republican John Whalen III earlier this month in the race for Delaware’s only House seat.

According to the representative-elect, Delaware voters showed just how open-minded Americans are.

“I didn’t run to make history. I ran to make a difference for my state and this country,” McBride said in a victory statement. “I think this is a powerful message that Delawareans are fair-minded and that our democracy is big enough for all of us.”

In the wake of the election, Mace and others in the House are trying to prepare for McBride’s presence in the Capitol.

“Never thought this would have to happen,” Mace noted after introducing the resolution. “Protecting biological women starts here and it starts now.”

According to NPR, Republicans have “amplified anti-trans messaging in recent years,” and this is the latest instance of bigotry.

McBride argued that Mace is simply “manufacturing culture wars” instead of focusing on “making the American dream more affordable and accessible.”

The incoming representative also restated some of the usual lines, calling Mace a “far right-wing extremist” who’s concerns about biological men in women’s bathrooms are not legitimate political issues.

Though many House Republicans reportedly support the resolution, some have expressed doubt about it, leading to concerns that it may not pass.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Ok., for instance, noted that he is “not getting involved in the bathroom debate.”