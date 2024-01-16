A Woke Fascist? FBI Arrests Nazi for Threatening to Shoot ‘Transphobic Assholes’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last week, the FBI arrested a biological male who identifies as a woman over threats on Facebook to kill “transphobic assholes” in a mass shooting.

Charging documents reveal that the defendant, Elizabeth West, of Oregon, identifies as transgender but also embraces Nazi ideology. It wasn’t until West started posting racist and antisemitic content on social media that the FBI arrested West—leading numerous media outlets to report on how an “Oregon woman” was arrested after threatening black people and Jews.

According to an affidavit from FBI special agent Damara Gonzalez, the FBI received a tip last September that West was posting threats on Facebook against coworkers.

“I’m writing to you right now is the fact that I’m at the end of my rope I’m probably gonna get fired from his job … I’m too old to keep looking for jobs and I’ve had it up to here being bullied by trans phobic assholes I am left with no alternative,” West allegedly said on Facebook.

“I’ll probably have to go out in a blaze of glory. I’ve been preparing for this moment a long time at least then I’ll be remember I have no family no friends… So there really isn’t any point living anymore?”

The FBI also received information from a confidential informant last year that West attended neo-Nazi rallies in the Oregon area.

The FBI interviewed West last September and October. West, whose name at the time was Wyana Wolf, told agents about feeling lonely and suicidal.

Then, West suddenly started a Twitter account last October, and began to post racist and antisemitic content.

West posted and reposted multiple memes, videos and statements that contained violence toward black and Jewish people and immigrants, images of weapons owned, idolizing of Hitler and the Nazi flag, and a live-streamed video of the Christchurch Mosque shooting in New Zealand.

West’s Twitter bio states the following: “A Nazi dominatrix from Hell, who is tired of the blackening of America and Europe and ready to stand up to the Black orcs and the Jewish Wizards.”

West was again interviewed by FBI agents on Jan. 3 at West’s request. During that interview, West talked about having mental health issues, including bio-polar disorder and dissociative personality disorder.

“West stated that she is currently alone with no friends or family,” an FBI affidavit said of that Jan. 3 interview. “West needs someone to take care of her. She has no savings and does not know what she will do about retirement.”

A week later, FBI agents executed a search warrant at West’s home, finding “approximately” 11 handguns and 16 rifles, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition, firearm accessories, a black book that matched the description of West’s “black shadow” journal, 48 drawings, and a black and white composition notebook containing notes made by West, according to the FBI affidavit.

Last Thursday, FBI agents interviewed a mental health worker assigned to work with West, who had given the mental health worker permission to speak with the agents.

“According to her provider, West had made a plan to check herself into a hospital on December 21, 2023. However, West’s plan to care for her animals while she was going to be in the hospital fell through, and she did not check herself into the hospital,” the FBI affidavit said.

“The mental health worker informed the agents that if West stopped receiving mental health treatment or had access to weapons, they felt she would be a danger to herself and others.”

The next day, the FBI arrested West for the Facebook posts identified back in September. West was charged with Interstate Threatening Communications, and has yet to make an initial court appearance.

The FBI agent who signed the affidavit outlining the facts of the case, Damara Gonzalez, had to disclose that she has previously been caught lying in at least one other investigation.

In a sex-abuse case against David George Hopkins, a judge found that agent Gonzales failed to properly advise the defendant of his Miranda rights, purposely made a misleading statement to the defendant regarding his rights and acted with “purposeful obfuscation.”

