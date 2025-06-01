Sunday, June 1, 2025

80 Shots Fired at North Carolina Party, Injuring 11 and Killing 1

The Sheriff's Department has not released the victims' names or ages...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
In this image taken from WSOC video, various police vehicles gather outside a community after a mass shooting, Sunday, June 1, 2025, in Hickory, a city in Catawba County, N.C. (WSOC via AP)

(Headline USAAt least 80 shots were fired in a North Carolina neighborhood early Sunday, killing one person and injuring 11 others in a neighborhood where a house party was being held, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, but authorities said there was more than one shooter when the gunfire erupted about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the city of Hickory, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

One victim was in critical condition and 10 others were hospitalized in serious condition, officials said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Hickory Police Department are investigating the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting in the case.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released the victims’ names or ages.

Investigators said there were as many as 100 people attending a house party at a home on the street when one or more people discharged firearms, WSOC-TV reported.

Eyewitnesses told local reporters that many people attending the party were from nearby high schools and people began scattering, ducking for cover and running toward safety when the gunfire began.

Major Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said at a news conference that the shooting occurred in a normally quiet residential area.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump May Consider Diddy Pardon, Even after Rapper Demanded He Be ‘Banished’
Next article
Ukraine Targets Russian Airfields in Major Drone Attack

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com