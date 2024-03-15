Woke Ex-Gen. Milley Cashes In on Anti-Trump Notoriety to Become Multimillionaire

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Notoriously woke Gen. Mark Milley—the former Biden administration chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who insubordinately violated the chain of command to circumvent the authority of former President Donald Trump on multiple occasions—is now reaping the benefits of his anti-Trump virtue-signaling, even if it cost him his honor.

On his way out the door as Joint Chiefs chairman in September 2023, Milley went so far as to allude to the former president as a “wannabe dictator.”

Since his retirement, Milley has cashed in on his political stances, likely enjoying a net worth well into the millions, The Intercept reported.

After years of receiving a base salary of $204,000 a year from the U.S. military, Milley has secured other prestige positions, including but not limited to: joining the faculties of both Princeton and Georgetown and also becoming a senior advisor to JPMorgan Chase Bank.

To go with his newly collected accolades, Milley has also made the rounds on a speaking tour in partnership with the Harry Walker Agency.

Such maneuvering—securing public speaking gigs and participating on top level boards–is called “cashing in” among high ranking military officers, The Intercept noted, with figures like Milley often charging hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees.

According to the agency, “General Milley’s substantive experience in leadership provides impressive and enlightening insight for every audience who engages with him.”

Further, they suggested that Milley’s experience in dealing with foreign affairs could help assist those who need to understand global markets.

The agency called his perspective “invaluable for audiences looking to understand the impact of current conflicts” while “making strategic decisions and identifying vulnerabilities.”

Among Milley’s career highlights were pushing controversial critical race theory and transgender ideologies that led to plummeting recruitment numbers; overseeing the failed Afghanistan withdrawal—which he admitted may have inspired Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack Ukraine; and allowing a Chinese spy balloon to traverse the entire length of the United States while transmitting photographs of sensitive military sites.

In fairness, however, Milley had a long history of detente with China, having promised his Chinese counterpart during the Trump administration that he would call to warn them in the event of an military strike.

Remarkably, Milley’s unvarnished losing streak served as an inspiration to other woke corporations that viewed losing as a form of socially responsible winning.

Some organizations at which he has spoken have even praised Milley’s abilities and knowledge.

“He was terrific—we loved him!” said global investment bank Moelis & Company. “It was fantastic!”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.