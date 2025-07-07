3 Killed, 10 Injured in Philly Mass Shooting

(Headline USA) Three people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting early Monday in a South Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities said.

The three people who died were adults, and two of the wounded were juveniles, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. along a residential street in Grays Ferry, he said.

Three killed among 13 shot in mass shooting on South Etting Street, @phillypolice sources tell me. It’s second mass shooting in Philadelphia since Saturday, when 8 were shot. And the 3rd mass shooing since Memorial Day, when two were killed among 11 shot at Lemon Hill in… pic.twitter.com/pVqor665rh — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) July 7, 2025

“We have numerous rounds that were shot on the block,” Bethel said.

Police said one person with a weapon was taken into custody.

Bethel said police had already responded to the same block late Saturday into early Sunday and some arrests were made.

It wasn’t immediately known what prompted the shooting.

“This is coward, want-to-be-thugs stuff,” Bethel said.

The shooting happened after other shootings in the city and elsewhere around the U.S. over the Fourth of July weekend. Those included at least eight people struck by gunfire near a South Philadelphia nightclub.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press