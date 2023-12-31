‘Yo, ABC!’: AOC Heckled as ‘Looser’ and ‘Stupid’ Over Border, Hamas

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., faced a heckling incident in New York City where a man referred to her as “stupid” and “such a loser” while she took a stroll in the city, Shores News Network reported on Saturday.

The altercation, recorded by an unidentified man, occurred as Ocasio-Cortez walked on the sidewalk with her husband and another person.

This is how AOC was greeted in her own district 😭pic.twitter.com/cYRqMblgs7 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) December 30, 2023

The man could be heard saying, “Yoo, ABC!” to which an unsuspecting Ocasio-Cortez cheerfully responded, “Heey!”

He then asked, “You gonna condemn Hamas and the terrorist attack or what?”

Referring to a viral video where Ocasio-Cortez struggled to name the branches of government, he questioned, “You know the three branches of government yet?”

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — Uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House.” The 3 branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. pic.twitter.com/8rPSpzottE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2018

The date of the video isn’t immediately clear. However, it likely occurred around Christmas, as the man shouted, “Enjoy your Christmas shopping while we care.”

Despite Ocasio-Cortez seemingly dismissing the remarks and walking away while laughing, the man continued voicing his sentiments.

“You are such a loser. You’re so stupid. You’re the worst. You suck. You are the absolute worst,” he continued. “Condemn the Hamas attacks. Go bring some more COVID back from Florida. It’s executive, judicial and legislative branches.”

The man also brought up Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a close friend and ally of Ocasio-Cortez. “You’re horrible. Keep laughing, keep laughing. You and Ilham Omar: Two peas in a pod! Two peas in a pod!”

Another man chimed in, shouting, “Close the border. Close the border!”

This wouldn’t be the first time Ocasio-Cortez has been confronted by her constituents. In September 2023, during an attempted press conference on the immigration chaos in New York City, she was overshadowed by protests.

JUST IN: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tries giving a press conference on the migrant crisis in Manhattan but gets absolutely drowned out by angry New Yorkers. Surprised she’s not just crying about it at the border like she did when Trump was in office. AOC, who was shouting over… pic.twitter.com/M3PdyPMShA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2023

“Send them back!” one man shouted, while others held signs that read, “Americans First: Vetted & legal migrants only.”

Another added, “Close the border! Close the border! Respect the Constitution, AOC. I am your constituent.”

Months earlier, at a curse-ridden town hall meeting, fired-up constituents expressed anger with the lawmaker. “Where are you on the migrant issue? You’re a piece of s—t!”