Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Would-Be Trump Assassin’s Son Sent to Prison after Pleading Guilty to Child Porn Possession

Sentencing set for May 14...

Posted by Ken Silva
Oran Routh
Oran Alexander Routh / PHOTO: Guilford County Sheriff's Office

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Oran Alexander Routh, the son of failed Trump assassin Ryan Routh, was remanded to custody on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

Routh had been on house arrest, and he filed a motion to remain out of prison until he’s sentenced on May 14. But a federal judge denied that motion Wednesday.

Routh was initially arrested on Sept. 24 for possessing child pornography, after FBI agents allegedly found it on his electronic devices while searching his home in relation to his father’s alleged Sept. 15 assassination attempt against Donald Trump. He was indicted on two counts of child-porn possession on Sept. 30, and then hit with another superseding indictment on Oct. 28.

Earlier this month,he agreed to plea guilty to one charge of possessing child porn of a prepubescent minor or minor under the age of 12, and the Justice Department dropped the other charges.. Routh faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Law enforcement started investigating Oran for child pornography in late 2023, when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, or NCMEC, flagged a video allegedly on his phone. NCMEC passed that tip along to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, which visited his mother’s home last February. Law enforcement didn’t follow up until Oran’s father allegedly tried to kill Trump.

Meanwhile, a recent court filing in Ryan Routh’s assassination case suggests that child porn was also found on the father’s computer.

“Counsel for the defense and members of the defense team shall not possess for any purpose discovery material that contains Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM); alternative arrangements will be made for reviewing such discovery,” a protective order in Ryan Routh’s case said.

The father, who faces a federal charge of attempted assassination and a state attempted murder charge, hasn’t been indicted for possessing child porn.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

