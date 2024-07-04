Quantcast
Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Woman Awarded Almost $700K After Being Fired for Not Taking COVID-19 Jab

'[A federal jury found that Tanja Benton] proved by a preponderance of the evidence [that her decision to refuse the vaccine was based on a] sincerely held religious belief...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Christian woman from Tennessee who was fired from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) for refusing to comply with the company forcing its employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine received a settlement worth nearly $700,000.

A federal jury found that Tanja Benton “proved by a preponderance of the evidence” that her decision to refuse the vaccine was based on a “sincerely held religious belief,” Fox News reported.

The news source added that for a total of over $687,000, the jury awarded Benton more than $177,000 in back pay, $10,000 in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages.

In her lawsuit, Benton, who worked at BCBST from 2005 through November 2022 primarily as a bio-statistical research scientist, said that she wasn’t required by the company to communicate with people in person. Benton then added that she only interacted with 10 to 12 clients each year, with some of those interactions being online.

Benton also claimed in the lawsuit that she never had contact with patients as part of her job, adding that she worked from home for a year and a half during the pandemic.

When BCBST announced that the employees must get vaccinated, Benton refused.

“[She] firmly believes, based upon personal research, that all COVID-19 vaccines are derived from aborted fetus cell lines,” Benton said, adding that she “cannot in good conscience” receive the vaccine because it “would not only defile her body but also anger and dishonor God.”

Benton submitted a request for a religious exemption, but BCBST denied it, telling her she could not keep her job unless she bent the knee.

Instead of doing that, Benton appealed and explained she did not come into contact with people at her job. The company then told her that there were no exceptions for anyone with her job title and that she was fired.

“We’re disappointed by the decision,” BCBST senior vice president and chief communications officer Dalya Qualls White said, adding that the company still thinks forcing people to inject something in their bodies was a good decision.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden’s NYTimes Beef Escalates as Backstabbing Media Sense Blood in Water

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com