Quantcast
Sunday, July 21, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg Goes After Trump’s 17-Yr-Old Granddaughter

'I know his grandchild was up on the thing and they’re trying to humanize him and change your idea about who this guy is. Don’t fall for that...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USAWhoopi Goldberg came under fire this week after she attacked former President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, who spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

Seventeen-year-old Kai Trump described the former president as “just a normal grandpa” and urged voters to consider a side of him “that people don’t often see” thanks to the leftist media.

“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is,” Kai Trump said. “He’s very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country.”

On The View the next day, Goldberg blasted Kai Trump for trying to humanize her grandfather.

“I know his grandchild was up on the thing and they’re trying to humanize [Trump] and change your idea about who this guy is,” Goldberg said. “Don’t fall for that.”

Critics hit back at Goldberg for going after a teenager.

“‘The View’ needs to be canceled. Whoopi Goldberg has hit a new low. Now she’s going after a [17-year-old]?” one person wrote on X under the username @BackThebluecool. “[Don’t] humanize him? He’s a human.”

ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel agreed, writing, “This is classless, she should be fired.”

Later in the show, Goldberg went on to argue that Democrats needed to stop trying to push President Joe Biden out of the 2024 race and rally behind him.

“I don’t care how old you are,” she said of the 81-year-old.

“I don’t care if you can’t put two sentences together,” she continued. “If you get the job done, then I’m gonna follow you because that’s what I’m looking for.”

Biden is under increasing pressure to abandon his reelection bid from top Democratic leaders, including former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

However, despite reports that Biden is now considering their calls for him to drop out, the Biden campaign has insisted that he is committed to winning in November.

“I will not sugarcoat the state of the race: We have our work cut out for us to win this November,” Dan Kanninen, the Biden campaign’s battleground states director, said in a memo on Friday.

“We also have immense opportunity and a clear path to victory if we listen to what the voters on the ground are truly paying attention to, if we focus on the issues that matter most to the electorate in the battleground states,” he added.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Speaker Johnson Warns Lawmakers Who Interrupt Netanyahu Address Will Be Arrested
Next article
Trump, in First Rally Since Butler, Says He ‘Took a Bullet for Democracy’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com