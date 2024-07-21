Whoopi Goldberg Goes After Trump’s 17-Yr-Old Granddaughter

(Headline USA) Whoopi Goldberg came under fire this week after she attacked former President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, who spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

Seventeen-year-old Kai Trump described the former president as “just a normal grandpa” and urged voters to consider a side of him “that people don’t often see” thanks to the leftist media.

“The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is,” Kai Trump said. “He’s very caring and loving, he truly wants the best for this country.”

My daughter Kai Trump's first speech 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QeL18Gb75R — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 18, 2024

On The View the next day, Goldberg blasted Kai Trump for trying to humanize her grandfather.

“I know his grandchild was up on the thing and they’re trying to humanize [Trump] and change your idea about who this guy is,” Goldberg said. “Don’t fall for that.”

Critics hit back at Goldberg for going after a teenager.

“‘The View’ needs to be canceled. Whoopi Goldberg has hit a new low. Now she’s going after a [17-year-old]?” one person wrote on X under the username @BackThebluecool. “[Don’t] humanize him? He’s a human.”

ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel agreed, writing, “This is classless, she should be fired.”

Whoopi Goldberg just attacked President Trump's 17 year old granddaughter. This is classless, she should be fired. pic.twitter.com/tvafqhpqAS — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 19, 2024

Later in the show, Goldberg went on to argue that Democrats needed to stop trying to push President Joe Biden out of the 2024 race and rally behind him.

“I don’t care how old you are,” she said of the 81-year-old.

“I don’t care if you can’t put two sentences together,” she continued. “If you get the job done, then I’m gonna follow you because that’s what I’m looking for.”

Biden is under increasing pressure to abandon his reelection bid from top Democratic leaders, including former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

However, despite reports that Biden is now considering their calls for him to drop out, the Biden campaign has insisted that he is committed to winning in November.

“I will not sugarcoat the state of the race: We have our work cut out for us to win this November,” Dan Kanninen, the Biden campaign’s battleground states director, said in a memo on Friday.

“We also have immense opportunity and a clear path to victory if we listen to what the voters on the ground are truly paying attention to, if we focus on the issues that matter most to the electorate in the battleground states,” he added.