White House Correspondent Hits Back at ‘Low-Level’ Reporter Who Think She’s Too Hot

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) War Room co-host Natalie Winters, who made her debut as White House correspondent on Tuesday, hit back at “low-level” reporters who wasted hundreds of words criticizing her wardrobe choice.

To the chagrin of legacy media gatekeepers, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced during her first briefing that President Donald Trump welcomes all media, including podcasters and social media influencers, to cover his administration.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail ran an article titled “Controversial White House Correspondent slammed over ‘inappropriate’ outfits,” which focused on Winters’s black layered sweater and white skirt.

The anonymous Daily Mail reporter, whose name has since been hidden and replaced with “Daily Mail Reporter,” regurgitated several social media comments likening the War Room co-host’s fashion sense to that of an unprofessional “high school intern.”

Winters took aim at the slew of negative headlines ripping on her style, finding humor in one that said she was “under attack for being too hot.”

An actual headline 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YyyXb6Atpw — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) January 30, 2025

The White House correspondent blasted the mainstream press for going to war with Steve Bannon and his show, and she reminded her audience that Bannon was targeted by Democrats who weaponized the justice system to send him to prison.

“Someone who had a master’s degree in journalism at the Daily Mail, now to discredit this show and myself, is going to write a thousand-word article criticizing me, trying to make me look like a vapid, dumb bimbo for wearing a sweater,” Winters said.

“Since they can’t censor us anymore, they’re trying to discredit this show by attacking my clothes. So have fun covering my wardrobe choices for the next four years. I’ll be in the briefing room hosting one of the most influential podcasts in history.” pic.twitter.com/NHZLNc8Rfa — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) January 31, 2025

She told reporters who are salivating to attack her wardrobe, “Have fun covering my wardrobe choices for the next four years.”

“While you sit in a stupid cubicle as a low-label reporter for the Daily Mail, I’ll be in the White House press briefing room co-hosting one of the most influential podcasts that has ever existed in the history of this country,” Winters said.

The “journalist” behind this piece, Jane Herz, got a Master's degree in journalism to write up anon hate comments over my *sweater*. What a gross, pathetic life you have. https://t.co/EUdhNkdXdd pic.twitter.com/5XmfLdckqk — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) January 30, 2025

Winters made a social media post sharing an image of Jane Herz, the Daily Mail reporter behind the article.

“What a gross, pathetic life you have,” Winters wrote of Herz on X.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.