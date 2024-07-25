Quantcast
Thursday, July 25, 2024

Whistleblower: Secret Service Declined Local Offers for Drones before Deadly Trump Rally

'It is hard to understand why USSS would decline to use drones when they were offered, particularly given the fact USSS permitted the shooter to overfly the rally area with his own drone mere hours before event...'

Posted by Ken Silva
A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A whistleblower has disclosed that the Secret Service declined an offer from local police to use their drones for aerial surveillance before the deadly July 13 Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The whistleblower’s disclosure followed Wednesday’s congressional hearing with FBI Director Chris Wray, who confirmed reports that the alleged shooter, Thomas Crooks, flew a drone over the Trump rally site hours before the event.

“We have recovered a drone the shooter appeared to use. It was recovered in his vehicle with the controller. Additionally, we’ve uncovered that around 3:50 p.m., on the day of the shooting, that the shooter was flying the drone around the area. Not over the stage, but about 200 yards away from that—we think, but don’t know,” Wray said.

The revelation that Crooks used a drone to plan his assassination attempt prompted questions about why the Secret Service didn’t have its own drones, or at least counter-drone technology. And on Thursday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., added to those questions when he revealed his whistleblower’s information that the Secret Service turned down drones from local police.

“Why was the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) not using its own drones? According to one whistleblower, the night before the rally, U.S. Secret Service repeatedly denied offers from a local law enforcement partner to utilize drone technology to secure the rally,” Hawley said in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“This means that the technology was both available to USSS and able to be deployed to secure the site. Secret Service said no.”

According to Hawley, his whistleblower further alleged that after the Secret Service changed its mind after the shooting, and asked law enforcement to deploy the drone to surveil the aftermath of the attack.

“It is hard to understand why USSS would decline to use drones when they were offered, particularly given the fact USSS permitted the shooter to overfly the rally area with his own drone mere hours before event,” Hawley added.

“The failure to deploy drone technology is all the more concerning since, according to the whistleblower, the drones USSS was offered had the capability not only to identify active shooters but also to help neutralize them.”

Since the Secret Service is housed within the DHS, Hawley asked Mayorkas to provide all and communications concerning the availability or use of drones at the July 13, 2024 rally in Butler. He also demanded that Mayorkas testify before his committee.

To date, DHS has yet to provide Congress any records about the Trump shooting, according to lawmakers.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Woke Pentagon Considers Revoking Medals of Honor Given to Soldiers at Wounded Knee
Next article
FBI Director Debunks Biden’s Claim That J6 ‘Gallows’ Were Designed to Hang Mike Pence

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com