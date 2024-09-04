Quantcast
Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Whistleblower: Inexperienced DHS Agents Trained w/ 2-Hr. Webinar before Trump Shooting

'Once it got rolling, the Secret Service instructor couldn't figure out how to get the audio working on the prerecorded videos...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Josh Hawley
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., revealed whistleblower allegations Tuesday about the lack of training of the DHS Homeland Security Investigations agents assigned to guard Donald Trump at the deadly July 13 rally in Butler Pennsylvania.

According to Hawley, a whistleblower told him that the only training received by many HSI agents was a single two-hour webinar on Microsoft Teams featuring pre-recorded videos.

“The whistleblower alleged that these videos were not substantive and their playback was frequently riddled with technical mishaps, leaving the HSI agents ill-prepared for the protective mission to which they were newly assigned,” Hawley said Tuesday in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“To quote the whistleblower directly: ‘Imagine 1,000 people logging onto Microsoft Teams at the same time after being informed at the last minute that everyone needed to login individually. Once it got rolling, the Secret Service instructor couldn’t figure out how to get the audio working on the prerecorded videos (which I’m told are the same videos as last year). All told, they restarted the videos approximately six times …. The content was not helpful,’” Hawley said.

Ever worse, the senator added, is the fact that DHS hasn’t changed its training methods in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt.

Finally, Hawley noted that some HSI agents were pulled from child sexual-exploitation cases to serve as security for Trump.

Hawley asked Mayorkas a series of questions about the matter, including the number of HSI agents at the July 13 Trump rally, the number of those who received webinar training, and the number reassigned from child exploitation cases.

Hawley’s office was the one to reveal on July 19 that the majority of Trump’s security detail allegedly weren’t actual Secret Service agents—but instead the HSI agents discussed above.

“This is especially concerning given that HSI agents were unfamiliar with standard protocols typically used at these types of events, according to the allegations,” Hawley noted in July.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Shooter Was NOT First Spotted 105 Minutes before Attack—So Who Was?
Next article
Andrew Cuomo to Testify Next Week to Congress

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com