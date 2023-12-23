Which Stores Are Open on Christmas?

(Headline USA) With Christmas right around the corner, you might want to check the list of which stores observe the holiday, and which stores force its workers to skip family time on the most important holiday of the year.

From retail to grocery chains, many companies across the U.S. honor their workers and close early on Christmas Eve and shut their doors entirely on Christmas Day, others while others opt to only cut back hours, but there’s also a handful of businesses that stay open on Christmas.

Here’s a rundown of how major chains are operating this Christmas Day.

IS WALMART OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day — and reopen at 6 a.m. Dec. 26.

IS TARGET OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Most Target stores will be closed on Christmas and reopen at 7 a.m. Dec. 26.

IS COSTCO OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

All Costco warehouses in the U.S. are closed on Christmas Day.

IS CVS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will operate with normal hours on Christmas, but some non-24 locations may be closed or have reduced hours.

IS WALGREENS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Most Walgreens stores will have adjusted hours of 9am-5pm on Christmas Day.

IS STARBUCKS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Many Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas, but hours can vary — with the company noting that “stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs” throughout the holiday season.

IS MCDONALD’S OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Most McDonald’s locations in the U.S. are open on holidays like Christmas, but hours vary by location.

IS KROGER OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Most Kroger stores are closed on Christmas Day, although that can vary depending on store division and location.

IS ALBERTSONS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Many Albertsons stores will be closed on Christmas — but there will also be locations that remain open with adjusted hours.

WHAT STORES ARE CLOSED ON CHRISTMAS?

Here’s some other grocery, convenience and retail stores that are closed on Christmas Day:

ALDI: Stores are closed. Harris Teeter: Stores are closed. Home Depot: Stores are closed. IKEA: Stores are closed. Jewel-Osco: Stores and pharmacies are closed. Lowe’s: Stores are closed. Macy’s: Stores are closed. Meijer: Stores are closed. Publix: Stores are closed. Rite Aid: Stores are closed. Sam’s Club: Stores are closed. Sprouts Farmer’s Market: Stores are closed. Trader Joe’s: Stores are closed. Whole Foods: Stores are closed.

WHAT STORES ARE OPEN ON CHRISTMAS?

Here are some other stores that are open on Christmas Day:

Safeway: Many stores are closed, but there will also be open locations with adjusted hours. Sheetz: Stores are open with regular hours (24/7). 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including on Christmas), but some locations’ hours can vary.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press