When Asked About Israel’s Double-Tap Strike on Gaza Hospital, State Department Refers Reporter to Israel

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US State Department has refused to comment on the Israeli double-tap strike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, which slaughtered 20 Palestinians, including five journalists.

“We refer you to the government of Israel,” a State Department spokesperson told The Times of Israelwhen asked to comment on the strike.

The statement comes after a State Department employee, Shahed Ghoreishi, was fired for trying to release Israel-related statements that leadership didn’t like, including one expressing condolences for the killing of journalists that he recommended releasing after the Israeli assassination of Al Jazeerajournalist Anas al-Sharif.

🚨BREAKING :A video documents a horrific Israeli crime: targeting ambulance and civil defense crews as they were rescuing victims and the wounded after Israel bombed Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis among them was journalist Hossam al-Masri. pic.twitter.com/hKlZGBIpoa — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) August 25, 2025

President Trump’s State Department has repeatedly referred to Israel when asked about its actions, which are supported by a constant flow of US military aid.

The US likely provided Israel with the munitions used to bomb the hospital, as Israeli military officials have said that both strikes on the hospital were launched from a tank, and since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, the US has provided Israel with tens of thousands of shells for its Merkava tanks.

The double-tap strike was caught on video, which showed rescue workers and journalists who arrived at the scene of the initial strike being hit. The Israeli military is claiming that the attack targeted a “Hamas camera,” but it offered no evidence, and the initial strike killed a Reuters cameraman, Hussam al-Masri, who was filming from the site.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.





