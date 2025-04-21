WATCH: Can Anything be Done About the Soaring Federal Debt?

(Casey Harper, The Center Square) The national debt is rising at a breakneck pace, but what can be done to address the problem?

The national debt is on track to hit $37 trillion. So far the deficit for this fiscal year is already $1.31 trillion, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, and the fiscal year doesn’t end until the end of September.

Carolyn Bourdeaux, a former member of Congress and executive Director of Concord Action, spoke with The Center Square in an interview about the national debt.

“The real challenge that we face,” she said. “The closer that we get to the point of crisis, the more difficult it will be to address. And we are already kind of in that zone where it is extremely difficult to address this problem.”

