Sunday, July 5, 2026

WATCH: Brooklyn Bridge Catches on Fire During Fireworks Celebration

Posted by Headline USA Editor

(Headline USAA fire broke out on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York during the city’s July Fourth fireworks show, spreading flames and setting off a plume of smoke before firefighters extinguished the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Two fire engines were used to put out the blaze, the city’s fire department said. Firefighters were seen dousing the flames shortly before 10 p.m. on the bridge, which had been closed to traffic during the show.

A department spokesperson said such fires are not unexpected and are why officials keep crowds at a distance during fireworks.

The show was moved up early because of the threat of severe weather that canceled and delayed other celebrations along the East Coast. That includes Washington, where storm prompted an evacuation of crowdgoers on the National Mall.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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