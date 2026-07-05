Sunday, July 5, 2026

Trump Defies Severe Storms to Deliver Late-Night ‘America 250’ Speech

The scheduled fireworks that followed Trump’s speech featured roughly 850,000 fireworks shells...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(, The Center Square) President Donald Trump delivered a weather-delayed speech Saturday highlighting American exceptionalism while warning of the growing threat of rising democratic socialism and communism movements as America celebrated 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence,

“I’M HERE!!!” the president wrote in a Truth Social post at 10:16 p.m. ET, more than an hour after he originally planned to speak, but said he would give his speech Saturday night “no matter what.”

The speech was delayed because of severe weather and many of the planned events before Trump spoke were canceled.

Trump’s remarks began at 11:17 PM ET, just after Lee Greenwood sang God Bless the USA.

“I want to thank everybody, because they did the right thing. They saw lightning, and I said, ‘There’s no way. If we have to speak in front of one person at 4 o’clock in the morning, I’m going to be here. There’s no way we can be deterred,'” Trump said as he began the delayed speech.

“All of the nations of the world, all over the world, they try and be like us and with God’s help we will always be this or even better,” said Trump is his 37-minute speech.

“We have thrived to flourish because our founders were great. Our cause was just. Our people brave Our culture is exceptional and our destiny is written by God.”

Trump brought several World War Two veterans and Gold Star families onto the stage during the speech.

The speech was not as political as his speech Friday night at Mount Rushmore, when Trump warned of the threat of communism that evoked one of the country’s ugliest chapters.

“Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty,” he said from Mount Rushmore. “It is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor or even 9/11.”

“You can be loyal to Karl Marx, or you can be loyal to America. You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both.”

Candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America have scored victories in 35 primaries so far this year, including upsets against entrenched incumbents.

The DSA has backed 150 candidates this cycle: 35 advanced from their primaries or were unopposed, while 34 have lost. Some of the wins include incumbents in federal or local government. The remaining results are still outstanding.

The scheduled fireworks that followed Trump’s speech featured roughly 850,000 fireworks shells. The record-breaking display was set to run approximately 40 minutes.

The fireworks were launched from ten different locations, including the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, West Potomac Park, and eight barges in the Potomac River.

The large shells required a 1,000-foot setback and barrier from the crowd for safety.

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