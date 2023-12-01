Quantcast
Wake Forest Prof. Resigns after Feeling Unsupported for Pro-Hamas Post

'Like if you watch animal films and you isolate one gazelle, that’s the one that gets eaten...'

Laura Mullen
Laura Mullen / PHOTO: @wfuenglish via Instagram

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A Wake Forest University professor has resigned her post after complaining that she felt unsupported for publicly endorsing Hamas on social media, the College Fix reported.

Laura Mullen, a creative writing professor who reportedly arrived two years ago from Louisiana State University, penned a Twitter post supporting the Hamas terrorists soon after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“So it’s kind of a Duh but if you turn me out of my house plow my olive grove and confine what’s left of my family to the small impoverished state you run as an open air prison I could be tempted to shoot up your dance party yeah even knowing you will scorch the earth,” Mullen wrote in the since-deleted tweet.

The self-declared poet, then resigned on Oct. 31 for “personal reasons.”

When she later explained the tweet, she suggested that it was meant to be “raw, direct, poetic” by pointing to the “results of oppression.”

According to the academic, sometimes terrorists are the real victims.

“I don’t believe in clear lines between victims and perpetrators, that terrorism comes out of a vacuum,” she noted, adding that she does not “condone terrorism” but cares “deeply” about “people everywhere.”

Two weeks later, however, Mullen suggested that she resigned because she felt unsupported by the university’s administration in the wake of her pro-Hamas tweet.

“Like if you watch animal films and you isolate one gazelle, that’s the one that gets eaten,” she said, noting that “they kind of threw me to the wolves.”

Although she predictably received backlash from the viral tweet, which received at least 27,000 views before its removal and elicited an angry response from some parents and donors in the school community, there are no indications that Mullen was punished or asked to resign.

