Quantcast
Thursday, January 2, 2025

Video Exposes Pelosi’s Strange Behavior and Deteriorating Health at 84

'This is why we need term limits...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A viral video of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., seemingly struggling to speak and stay awake has reignited demands for term limits—just as she filed paperwork to run for re-election in 2026. 

“Hi, it’s Nancy. I’m on my way to Washington to proudly represent the people of San Francisco in Congress—I’m honored to do so to share our San Francisco values. Thank you for giving me that honor,” Pelosi stated Thursday while sitting on a commercial flight. 

In the awkward clip, Pelosi sported her signature haircut, but her eyelids appeared sunken and red. Her eyes were visibly tired and barely open. At 84, Pelosi is one of the oldest members of Congress. 

Notably, Pelosi posted the video just weeks after she suffered a significant fall on an official foreign trip, which resulted in a fractured hip and necessitated hip replacement surgery. 

This fall occurred just days after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tripped and fell at the U.S. Capitol. The 82-year-old Republican lawmaker injured his wrist and cut his face due to the fall. Both incidents fired up online discussions about term limits for aging politicians. 

In response to Pelosi’s video, critics expressed their concerns about her fitness to serve. She is currently on her 20th congressional term after being first elected in 1987. 

“There’s something clinical about being as old and frail as this woman and still refusing to retire,” remarked RedState writer Bonchie on X. “She just had to have emergency surgery in Germany because she can’t be trusted to walk safely.” 

Podcast host Graham Allen echoed Bonchie’s thoughts, stating, “This is why we need term limits…” 

Libs of TikTok shared the video with the caption: “I saw it so now you have to.” 

X user Dave Toussaint raised questions about whether Pelosi should be resting after her hip replacement surgery: “Something is off here. I thought she just broke her hip a few weeks ago?”  

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Bernie Sanders Exposes Inconvenient Truth: H-1B Visas Keep Wages Down

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com