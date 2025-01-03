Video Exposes Pelosi’s Strange Behavior and Deteriorating Health at 84

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A viral video of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., seemingly struggling to speak and stay awake has reignited demands for term limits—just as she filed paperwork to run for re-election in 2026.

“Hi, it’s Nancy. I’m on my way to Washington to proudly represent the people of San Francisco in Congress—I’m honored to do so to share our San Francisco values. Thank you for giving me that honor,” Pelosi stated Thursday while sitting on a commercial flight.

In the awkward clip, Pelosi sported her signature haircut, but her eyelids appeared sunken and red. Her eyes were visibly tired and barely open. At 84, Pelosi is one of the oldest members of Congress.

Notably, Pelosi posted the video just weeks after she suffered a significant fall on an official foreign trip, which resulted in a fractured hip and necessitated hip replacement surgery.

This fall occurred just days after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tripped and fell at the U.S. Capitol. The 82-year-old Republican lawmaker injured his wrist and cut his face due to the fall. Both incidents fired up online discussions about term limits for aging politicians.

In response to Pelosi’s video, critics expressed their concerns about her fitness to serve. She is currently on her 20th congressional term after being first elected in 1987.

“There’s something clinical about being as old and frail as this woman and still refusing to retire,” remarked RedState writer Bonchie on X. “She just had to have emergency surgery in Germany because she can’t be trusted to walk safely.”

Podcast host Graham Allen echoed Bonchie’s thoughts, stating, “This is why we need term limits…”

X user Dave Toussaint raised questions about whether Pelosi should be resting after her hip replacement surgery: “Something is off here. I thought she just broke her hip a few weeks ago?”