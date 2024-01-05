Bodycam Vid Shows FBI Thuggery in Arrest of Trump Co-Defendant Harrison Floyd

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Body-cam footage captured the precise moment after FBI agents allegedly accosted the former director of Black Voices for Trump while trying to serve him with a subpoena.

In the footage released by Politico, Harrison Floyd, a Marine Corps and Iraq War veteran, appeared distraught while having difficulty breathing following an altercation with federal investigators at his Maryland home.

NEW: FBI thugs fail to present their credentials and hunt down black Trump campaign aide Harrison Floyd at the direction of Jack Smith. If only they treated Epstein’s associates like this. In the video, Floyd, who called 911, tells Rockville officers that the agents, who didn’t… https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1743094986130980893/video/1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 5, 2024

“I never saw a badge,” Floyd told local police, who were called to his home. “I saw a gun though.” Later, he added, “They were relentless.”

Floyd was arrested by local police after the tussle, which reportedly took place as he returned home after taking his daughter to a swimming class. He was later transferred to a federal courtroom, accused of attempting to grab an FBI officer’s gun. Notably, FBI agents approached Floyd after Special Counsel Jack Smith issued a subpoena for his testimony in the DOJ probe of efforts to question the results of the 2020 election.

“If he reached up, I probably could have tried to stop the muzzle, but he would have definitely threw my hand,” Floyd stated, as detailed by Politico. “But the other one was right next to me. So, if I went for that gun, and he pulled a gun, now I’m fighting two guys with guns, that’s not good. So, I backed up and went away. … I could’ve been killed really fucking easily, if I wasn’t smart.”

In contrast, federal charges against Floyd claim that the FBI had informed Floyd’s mother they were looking for him. A court filing suggested Floyd’s mother sent him photos of the agents’ business cards but she also questioned their authenticity.

Upon Floyd’s arrival home, he encountered what seemed to be aggressive agents. He retreated inside and shut the door on their faces. One agent mentioned recording an audio attempt to identify themselves, as reported by Politico.

Floyd’s attorney, Chris Kachouroff, argued that the audio serves as evidence that Floyd was unaware of the FBI agents’ identities.

“The audio shows they said they could show him their badges, but they just left,” Kachouroff said. “He says they never showed him who they were. His statements on that have been consistent.”

Although Floyd did not face criminal charges related to Smith’s investigation into the 2020 presidential efforts, he was charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over an alleged plot to interfere with the Georgia election results.

However, he faces federal charges in Maryland over the alleged altercation with FBI agents. The case is ongoing.