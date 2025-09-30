Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Venezuela’s Maduro Ready To Declare State of Emergency If US Attacks

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses government loyalists gathered at the presidential palace in support of his reelection one month after the presidential vote, in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday that President Nicolas Maduro is ready to declare a state of emergency in case of a US military attack, comments that come amid reports that say the US is considering bombing targets inside Venezuela.

Rodriguez said that Maduro has signed a decree that would allow him to mobilize the military throughout the country and put it in charge of public services and the oil industry in the event of an attack. Maduro has also mobilized a militia amid the military pressure from the US.

The Trump administration has deployed warships to the Caribbean and bombed at least three boats over claims that they were running drugs. At least 17 people have been extrajudicially executed in the US attacks, according to numbers released by President Trump.

US officials have told The New York Times that while combating drug trafficking was the pretext for the recent military action in the Caribbean, the ultimate goal is regime change in Venezuela. The policy is being driven by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom Rodriguez called a “lord of war.”

Rodriguez called the US claims about drug trafficking a “big lie” and said the US really sought to seize Venezuela’s natural resources, which include the largest oil reserves in the world.

“It has only one purpose and objective: the reserves of oil, gas, gold, minerals [and] the biological wealth that Venezuela has – and which they need for this new era in which the US government declares war on the entire planet,” she said.

NBC News reported over the weekend that US military officials were drawing up plans to bomb alleged drug traffickers inside Venezuela and that strikes could begin within a matter of weeks.
 This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Russia Says It’s ‘Analyzing’ the Possibility of the US Sending Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine
Next article
White House Releases Gaza Ceasefire Plan as Trump Hosts Netanyahu

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com