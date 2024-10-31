‘That’s Really Bizarre’: JD Vance Tells Joe Rogan How Becoming VP Nominee Affected His Kids

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance told popular podcaster Joe Rogan in an interview released Thursday how being selected as Republican nominee Donald Trump’s running mate affected his children.

Vance admitted being picked by Trump was not easy, coming with several lifestyle changes for him and his family. Despite this, Vance said he had no choice but to adapt.

Trump’s running mate told Rogan his kids were not used to U.S. Secret Service protection measures like being transported in a black SUV driven by personnel.

He provided another example of watching television with his family as agents could be seen from the window patrolling their home.

“We’re back at our house in Cincinnati the weekend after the RNC convention, and we’re sitting there watching like some stupid show, Emily in Paris on Netflix or something—which, sorry,” Vance continued. “I don’t mean to call that a stupid show.”

Vance proceeded to call the show “a masterpiece.”

“But set that to the side,” he added. “You know, you just see one guy walk past your window and you see another guy walk past your window and it’s just a Secret Service agent patrolling—just little things like that.”

Vance told Rogan his second-grader son and his classmates play a game called “Boss Man” where they pretend to be Secret Service agents.

“Basically, one man will walk down the hallway or on down the playground flanked by two separate second graders,” Vance explained.

Rogan laughed with Vance and compared it to “playing Secret Service.”

Vance spoke about the potential longterm effects of growing up with the security.

“On the one hand, that’s really bizarre, and I hope that doesn’t permanently screw up the psychological development of my kid,” Vance stated. “On the other hand, it’s kind of funny and you just go with the flow.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.