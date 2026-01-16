Friday, January 16, 2026

US Surging Military Assets To the Middle East To Prepare for War With Iran After Trump Postpones Attack

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Gravely (DDG-107) is docked at its home port Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, Va. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The U.S. Navy is planning to make chaplains regular members of the crew on ships with more than 300 sailors, instead of only the largest carriers as in the past. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US military is planning to surge military assets to the Middle East to prepare for a potential war with Iran after President Donald Trump backed down from bombing the country, according to a report from The New York Times.

US officials told the paper that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and some warships from its strike group were on their way to the Middle East from the South China Sea, a roughly week-long trip. The US is also planning to send an array of warplanes to the Middle East, including fighter jets and refueling aircraft, and additional air defenses.

According to other media reports, the US military’s message to Trump amid his threats to bomb Iran is that there weren’t enough US assets in the region to face a potential counterattack, which could target the many US bases in the region. Trump was also reportedly told that US strikes likely wouldn’t result in regime change and could lead to a prolonged war.

The Times report also said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Trump to postpone his plans to attack Iran, and Axios reported the same thing later, saying that Netanyahu wants more time to prepare for Iranian retaliation.

If the reports about Netanyahu’s request are true, it’s likely that he also wants more US military assets in the region since Israel relied on US forces to intercept Iranian missiles during the war back in June 2025, and many still got through and struck Israeli territory, which is what led to Israel agreeing to a ceasefire after 12 days.

On the other hand, the leaks and delays could be meant to keep Iran off guard as the US and Israel engaged in a deception campaign before Israel launched the opening salvo of the 12-Day War.

The White House has claimed that Iran has postponed planned executions due to Trump’s threats and warned that if the “killing” in Iran continues, there will be consequences. However, the unrest in Iran is just the latest pretext for war with Iran.

Iran’s nuclear program was the pretext for launching the 12-Day War, and while meeting with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago back in December, Trump said he would back an Israeli attack on Iran if Tehran “continues” its conventional missile program. There’s no sign that Iran would even consider limiting its ballistic missiles since they are the Islamic Republic’s only form of deterrence.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.  

Previous article
Report: DOJ Launched Federal Reserve Probe in Response to Central Bank’s Stonewalling
Next article
Exuberant Silver Investors on Hair Trigger, Susceptible to Overhype

