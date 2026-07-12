BREAKING: US Senator Lindsey Graham has Died After a Brief and Unexpected Illness, His Office Says

(Headline USA) U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham died Saturday after a brief and unexpected illness, his office said in statement posted on social media.

The statement said the Republican from South Carolina passed away Saturday evening “from a brief and sudden illness.” No additional details were provided.

Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

The Republican was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002. He has been a close ally of President Donald Trump and a longtime hawk on Iran.

As a member of the U.S. House in the 1990s, he backed policies aimed at isolating the country and limiting its missile and nuclear programs.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.