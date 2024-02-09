Univ. Removes ‘Introduction to Bondage’ Event After Backlash

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A public university in Indianapolis canceled a sexually explicit event that was scheduled in advance after the institution received backlash online because the person who was supposed to lead the event was a bondage instructor and reported author of rape erotica.

The “Introduction to Bondage” workshop for students was canceled by Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) after the information about the person came up, Campus Reform reported.

As of Feb. 7, 2024, the event page on the IUPUI website doesn’t exist anymore.

According to an event description, bondage is “a form of consensual and recreational sex play that involves tying, restraining or binding a person with rope, handcuffs or other items that can restrict movement.”

Despite the event’s explicit sexual nature, the workshop was listed as “free and open to all IUPUI students.”

If the event were never canceled, students could’ve had a “hands-on experience with safe rope tying techniques” by a “renowned local expert” who goes by the name “Fynch” and is active on “FetLife,” a fetish-oriented social media platform where her writings, often linked to rape, coercion and suggested child pornography, are reportedly published.

Campus Reform also reported that one such account that belongs to “Fynch” has one piece of erotica titled “playtime” and depicts a terrified girl in a “onesie” with several men raping her after manipulating her and then saying that she should be blamed for being raped.

The university’s Office of Health and Wellness invited and sponsored “Fynch” to teach her class as a part of IUPUI’s Healthy Relationships Week.

Even though “Fynch’s” event was canceled, Healthy Relationships Week is still scheduled to take place, allowing things like “Safer Sex Fest,” “Condom Club training” and free STD testing.

IUPUI students openly criticized the event, mentioning that it doesn’t help prevent sexual assault, make the campus safer or make “the sex lives of students any safer.”

“Although the class is no longer happening, the university still has much to explain. There must be a public apology, as well as an assurance that the staff who were responsible for this will be terminated,” one of the students said.