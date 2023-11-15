Ukrainian Lawmaker Who Divulged Proof of Burisma Bribery Charged w/ Treason

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A Ukrainian legislator has been accused of treason after he divulged proof about the Hunter Biden—Burisma bribe, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Facing 60 days of imprisonment, along with charges of treason for spreading “misinformation,” Oleksandr Dubinsky, the Ukrainian lawmaker, has been roundly rebuked by his overseers in Ukraine.

Media reports indicated that Ukraine’s security service, the Sluzhba Bezpeky Ukrainy (SBU), posted on Telegram Monday, noting that a high-ranking official was under suspicion of treason.

Although his face was pixelated, Dubinsky—who had been a prominent member of Zelenskyy’s Sluha Narodu (Servant of the People) party—was identifyable in the accompanying images.

Soon thereafter, he was named the subject of the investigation.

“Dubinsky received a [notice of] suspicion of state treason,” lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote on Telegram. “He was searched today.”

According to Dubinsky, however, the story was founded upon “the absolute lies of top state officials.”

Naturally, Dubinsky has also found himself on lists in America, whose officials have tried to label him as an election-meddler according to Reuters.

Several media reports linked him to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who oversaw efforts by then-President Donald Trump to investigate the Burisma scandal.

Dubinsky reportedly leaked a damning audio recording between then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and then-Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, in which the two discussed concerns about the FBI investigating a quid-pro-quo bribery operation following Trump’s election.

Here’s corrupt, compromised, criminal biden ON TAPE trying to cover up his corruption in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/O9EvObaAAR — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) June 17, 2023

In 2021, the United States issued sanctions against Dubinsky and several other Ukrainians on the grounds that they were guilty of “election interference” over the alleged efforts dig up dirt on Biden and his corrupt family.

With his war effort crumbling and foreign support waning, Zelenskyy now appears to be doubling down on his efforts to crack down on critics and those disloyal to his cause.

The jailing of Dubinsky may be part of a last-ditch appeal to the Biden administration for more financial backing—and a subtle reminder that kompromat linking the president to bribery remains in the hands of Ukrainian officials.

ZELENSKYY: “If you can‘t give some financial support give us a credit” pic.twitter.com/XSsB1SdEww — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 7, 2023

Facing high casualties and dwindling supplies in the war with Russia, reports suggest that Zelenskyy must either negotiate a peace settlement or risk a potential internal rebellion from high ranking generals.

“He deludes himself,” one of his advisors told Time magazine. “We’re out of options. We’re not winning. But try telling him that.”

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has continued to use the war as his pretense for clining to power, announcing recently that he planned to suspend democratic elections indefinitely.

“We must realize that now is the time of defense, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine,” he said, according to The Hill. “I believe that now is not the right time for elections.”