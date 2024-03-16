U.S. Company Seeks to Hire 42K Illegals: ‘They’re Very, Very Loyal’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that Tyson Foods is hiring several illegal immigrants who have recently arrived in New York.

According to the Daily Wire, the company that is known for its chicken products and owns brands like Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm already hired dozens of illegals who obtained work permits, looking to hire even more of those who are legally not even supposed to be in the country.

Tyson is working with Tent Partnership for Refugees, which was founded by Chobani yogurt founder Hamdi Ulukaya, to hire some of the recently arrived illegals in New York.

It was also reported by the news source that Tyson met with 17 illegals from Venezuela, Mexico and Colombia at Chobani’s offices in Manhattan in February 2024 and hired them to work at Tyson’s Humboldt, Tenn., plant. Tyson reportedly hired 70 more illegals last week.

About 42,000 immigrants and refugees are currently being employed by the company, even though it is not clear how many are in the country illegally.

“We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them. We’re recognizing there’s not a lot of people that are going to be working labor-manufacturing jobs that are American,” Garrett Dolan, a human resources leader at Tyson, said.

The Daily Wire reported that Tyson has a high turnover rate for frontline employees — people who are washing and packing chicken, for example — with four in 10 of those workers leaving the company every year. As a result, the company plans to hire about 52,000 employees just over this year.

To keep illegals working for them, the company pays them $16.50 an hour and provides multiple benefits that some of the American workers don’t receive, such as on-site childcare, transportation, optional English classes, temporary housing, a relocation stipend to move to Humboldt, paid time off to attend court hearings and $1.5 million for legal aid services.

Tyson paid for 1,317 workers to become U.S. citizens last year.

“They’re very, very loyal. They’ve been uprooted and what they want is stability — what they want is a sense of belonging,” Dolan said.