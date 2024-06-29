Quantcast
Saturday, June 29, 2024

Tyrant Newsom Admits ‘No Basis’ for COVID Shutdowns in Humiliating Interview

'Why did you shut the beaches in California during COVID? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Gavin Newsom
California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) California Gov. Gavin Newsom faced sharp criticism for his pandemic-era mandates, including the shutdowns of beaches and outdoor dining despite limited evidence of their effectiveness. 

During an interview on NewsNation with Chris Cuomo, Adam Carolla, briefly co-hosting, pressed Newsom on his decision to close beaches. 

“Governor, why did you shut the beaches in California during COVID?” Carolla queried, catching Newsom off guard from his expected topic of the CNN debate.

Newsom unobtrusively responded, “Yeah, we were working with the information available at the time. We didn’t fully understand the virus.” 

Carolla persisted, challenging, “So, you didn’t know anything so why did you shut the beaches?”

This time, Newsom defended his record, claiming, “Early in the pandemic, there were concerns about transmission. We acted cautiously to save lives.” 

Carolla sarcastically retorted, “So you didn’t let them go into sunshine and get vitamin D and exercise—so you shut the beaches, oh okay. You’re arrested guy was paddle boarding in the bay.” 

Newsom seemed uncomfortable and replied with a smirk, “Always good to see you, Adam.” 

Undeterred, Carolla pressed further, “And why shut down outdoor dining?” 

“I’m looking forward to the debate,” Newsom deflected, trying to steer the conversation. 

In 2020, Newsom came under fire after he was busted dining maskless with Democratic donors. At the time, the governor had demanded Californians avoid Thanksgiving gatherings. 

In response to the scandal, Newsom conceded he was wrong and apologized. 

“While the First Partner and I followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, I should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner,” he claimed. 

But Newsom is no stranger to scandals.

Just on Friday, he was ridiculed after attempting to attack former President Donald Trump with Stormy Daniels’s unproven claims. 

Yet, Newsom, during his tenure as San Francisco mayor from 2004 to 2011, was rocked with controversy when news broke of his affair with a secretary, who happened to be the wife of his campaign manager.  

His office then paid $10,000 to the same woman, raising serious ethical questions.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WH Inadvertently Exposes Biden’s ‘Sundowner’s Syndrome,’ Observers Affirm
Next article
EXCLUSIVE: The Hidden History of Robert Mueller’s Right-Wing Terror Factory—Part 2

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com