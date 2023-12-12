Twitter Has Field Day as Hot Mic Catches Ramaswamy Peeing

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got caught using the bathroom on a hot mic Sunday while speaking with Twitter owner Elon Musk on an online space.

Ramaswamy reportedly forgot to mute his phone for a bathroom break in the midst of a livestream on Twitter Spaces with Musk, newly reinstated Alex Jones, Andrew Tate, Jack Posobiec and several other notable advocates for free speech, according to the Gateway Pundit.

“Someone’s got their thing open peeing. Someone’s got their phone open in the bathroom,” Jones said.

The host urged Ramaswamy to mute his phone.

“Well, I hope you feel better,” Musk said to Ramaswamy.

“I feel great, thank you! Sorry about that, guys!” Ramaswamy replied.

Over 100,000 people were logged onto the space, listening to the discussion.

Twitter users had a field day with the recording, which went viral.

“I’m literally rofl rn,” Musk said, responding to the video.

“Sounds like a strong stream,” another user said. “Presidential quality.”

Others made jokes about Vivek “marking his territory,” or “giving new meaning to the term ‘livestream.'”

Several users observed that former President Lyndon B. Johnson used to pull similar stunts on purpose in order to intimidate reporters.

The intended purpose of the space was to welcome back Jones, who rejoined the platform after Musk posted a poll and 70% responded in favor of his return.

Early Sunday, Musk tweeted, “The people have spoken and so it shall be.”

Jones faced banishment from the platform in 2018.

Musk explained in the space that users on Twitter shouldn’t worry about outright bans unless they scheme to “do something illegal.”

He also explained that the Community Notes function will greatly assist in the information verification process.

Former President Donald Trump, who was banned in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol has his own social-media site, Truth Social, and has only tweeted once since being allowed back on Twitter.