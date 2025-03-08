Tucker Carlson Staffer Foils Bomb Plot on Nashville Federal Courthouse

(José Niño, Headline USA) A staffer of the Tucker Carlson Network has apparently foiled a bomb plot against the Nashville Federal Courthouse.

Alexander Thompson, a 35-year-old male of Brentwood, Tennessee, was arrested on Wednesday by federal agents for making threats to damage or destroy a building or property by means of fire or an explosive, according to an announcement made by Acting United States Attorney Robert E. McGuire for the Middle District of Tennessee.

“We take dangerous threats to public spaces and public servants extremely seriously and will always act swiftly to hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” declared McGuire. “People who work in courthouses, and citizens who attend proceedings there, should be free from threatening behavior.”

According to the complaint, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (“MNPD”) was notified by a TCN of the threats on Tuesday. TCN allegedly received an email from address allegedly connected to Thompson. The email read as follows:

I wanted to update you. Within 1-2 weeks, I will firebomb the Fred D Thompson Federal building and Courthouse in downtown Nashville. Beyond this singular act of violence, I bear no hostility towards America itself, and would be calm and peaceful to arrest prior to this act (and afterwards). I do not wish to shoot or kill law enforcement, I am rational, nonsuicidal, and would like to live a long life, but the attacks, harassment, torture against myself at the hands of a bunch of criminals has become unbearable. But, the current American Government is no longer lawful and legitimate and must therefore be exposed and overthrown pursuant to Founding documents of the United States. Despite informing thousands of politicians, local and federal law-enforcement, and various other parties, the nightly torture via targeted dream incubation, attacks, harassment, etc. continue. There is a surveillance&control backdoor present on every device in the Country, likely the It is my duty as both a person and as an American to not only stop horrendous physical and digital attacks against myself, but also inform my nation that it is on the brink of totalitarianism. I view my actions through the lens of necessity as I have tried every other available means to cease the torture, attacks, and to inform my Country that it is in the midst of a coup against it(but not by me). Thank you, Alex

TCN provided a X/Twitter account with the username @cryptokeeper434, which has a display name of “Alex.” Thompson has been suspected of using this account owing to recent posts he allegedly published showing the production and testing of a device resembling a “Molotov cocktail.”

The @cryptokeeper434 account made several posts that got on law enforcement’s radar. Those posts were still online as of the publication of this article.

According to law enforcement’s review of @cryptokeeper434’s X page, the X user posted photos of Fred D. Thompson Federal Building and Courthouse, located in Nashville. The Thompson Courthouse is home to several employees of various government agencies, which includes employees of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, the Office of Probation and Pretrial Services for the Middle District of Tennessee, the United States Marshals Service, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee.

On Wednesday, MNPD officers obtained a warrant to search for Thompson’s residence to look for bomb making materials and other pieces of evidence pointing to criminal conduct. When the warrant was executed, investigators discovered several empty jars, wicks, and wax, resembling the items depicted in the aforementioned X posts. Investigators also discovered a Molotov cocktail that was assembled but was only lacking a fuel source.

MNPD officers arrested Thompson at his place of employment in Goodlettsville, Tennessee on the same day. An MNPD officer and a mental health co-op crisis intervention team member would subsequently speak with Thompson.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Tennessee, the suspect supposedly told another law enforcement officer: “You read the email, I was going to bomb the building, I couldn’t change the system from the outside and I need to be arrested to effect change from the inside.”

Thompson faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino