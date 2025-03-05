Trump’s Aura Overpowers Disrespectful Dems at Congressional Address

(Headline USA) Heckling Democrats tried to derail President Donald Trump’s first congressional address Tuesday evening, but Trump would not be deterred from boasting about the action-packed first six weeks of his administration.

“The presidential election of Nov. 5 was a mandate like has not been seen in many decades,” Trump said as he began his speech—before he was interrupted by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas.

“You have no mandate!” Green shouted.

Republicans quickly jumped to their feet with chants of “USA! USA!”

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned Green that he’d be removed if he continued to disrupt the address, but Green continued to stand and make a scene. He was then removed from the House chamber.

Al Green looked disgusting–hair grease dripping–while illegally mouthing off to Trump during his joint address to Congress. Very, very disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/OuCuNWkA9W — 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝕏 (@normposter) March 5, 2025

Republican members cheered at his removal, shouting “Get out!” and “Goodbye!” at the lawmaker. Green shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” at Trump before police escorted him from the chamber.

Later in his speech, Trump jabbed at the rest of the seething Democrats.

“We’ve ended weaponized government where, as an example, a sitting president is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent like me. How did that work out?”

Trump was gloating about having survived four different Democrat-led criminal prosecutions — only one of which went to trial.

The President also chided Democratic members of Congress for failing to stand and applaud as the president delivered his speech.

“It’s very sad, and it just shouldn’t be this way,” Trump said.

Democrats remained seated as Trump said it, some scowling. Many held up small black signs printed with “False” in white lettering. Every time Trump boasts of his accomplishments, they hold up the signs.

“Lie after lie after lie,” came one shout from the Democratic side of the chamber.

Becoming increasingly comfortable as the night wore on, Trump even referenced his famous nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass: “Pocahontas.”

🚨 LMAO! President Trump just called Elizabeth Warren POCAHONTAS to her face 🤣 “Do we really want to keep this Ukraine War going on for another five years? Pocahontas says ‘yes!’” 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/a7ZUu9smWA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 5, 2025

“Do we really want to keep this Ukraine War going on for another five years? Pocahontas says ‘yes,’” Trump said, referencing Warren’s support for the Biden administration’s proxy war against Russia.

The night became more somber when Trump referenced the July 13 attempt on his life—which killed firefighter Corey Comperatore and grievously wounded at least two others. Comperatore’s family was at Trump’s address.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press