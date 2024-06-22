Trump Won’t ‘Underestimate’ Biden’s Debate Skills, Claims He Does Coke

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump said on June 20, 2024, that he won’t “underestimate” Joe Biden because he is a “worthy debater.”

CNN will host the debate between Trump and Biden on June 27, 2024, according to the Daily Caller.

“I thought he was not a smart person, and that was told to me by a certain member of the Kennedy family who was actually very friendly with me through a Palm Beach relationship. So, I was never a fan of his. But I will say, he beat Paul Ryan — still, years ago. But he beat Paul Ryan pretty badly,” Trump said.

According to him, that was the reason why he wouldn’t underestimate Biden.

“I assume he’s gonna be somebody that will be a worthy debater. I don’t want to underestimate him,” Trump said.

Additionally, Trump said on June 18, 2024, at his rally in Racine, Wisc., that Biden was going to do cocaine to get “pumped up” for next week’s presidential debate, the Daily Mail reported.

“He’s gonna be so pumped up. He’s gonna be so pumped up,” Trump said.

He then referenced the small bag of cocaine discovered in lockers where both staff and guests placed their phones at the White House nearly a year ago, on July 2, 2023.

“You know all that stuff that was missing about a month ago from the White House? What happened? Somebody didn’t pick up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine. I wonder who that could’ve been. I don’t know. Actually, I think it was Joe,” Trump said.