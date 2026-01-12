Trump: We Are Going to Be Doing Something With Greenland

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump threatened that he was willing to take control of Greenland the “hard way.”

“I’m not talking about money for Greenland yet. I might talk about that. But right now we are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not,” the President said Friday. “I would like to make a deal. You know, the easy way. But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way.”

Trump’s plan to take over Greenland will face several challenges. Greenland is a colony of Denmark, a NATO ally. Copenhagen says it will not give the US control of its colony. Last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen condemned “unacceptable pressure” by the Trump administration to acquire Greenland, warning it would destroy NATO.

“If the United States were to choose to attack another NATO country, then everything would come to an end,” Frederiksen said. “The international community as we know it, democratic rules of the game, NATO, the world’s strongest defensive alliance – all of that would collapse if one NATO country chose to attack another.”

Additionally, Greenland’s government opposes becoming an American colony. “We don’t want to be Americans, we don’t want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders,” Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Friday.

During Trump’s remarks to the press, he challenged Denmark’s claim to Greenland. “You know, the fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn’t mean that they own the land pure.” The President added, “We had lots of boats go there also.”

Trump claimed the US needed to seize Greenland to prevent China and Russia from taking control of the Danish colony. “If we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland. And we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor,” the President said.

