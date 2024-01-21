Trump Turns the Tables on Biden: An ‘Absolute Threat to Democracy’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump is pushing back against President Joe Biden’s and Democrats’ attempt to portray him as a so-called threat to democracy.

In a Friday interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump countered the Democratic talking point by labeling Biden, the scandal-plagued Democrat, as an “absolute” threat to the nation.

“Now, Biden is a threat to democracy. He is an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons,” declared Trump, before calling the president “grossly incompetent.”

The former president’s remark came during a discussion on efforts to remove him from the Republican primary ballots over claims that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution bars him from holding public office again.

Specifically, they claim that Trump’s alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 protests, which Democrats claimed was an insurrection, disqualifies him from holding elected office. Despite numerous Democrat-led criminal indictments, Trump has not yet been indicted or convicted of such an offense.

“It’s kind of ironic, isn’t it? A party that is making an argument that democracy is in peril couldn’t be more undemocratic as they try to remove your name from even running and even having your name on the ticket,” Hannity said, predicting that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn a Colorado Supreme Court decision to block Trump from the state’s primary ballots.

“We put on three great justices, and you have the other great justices up there, and they’re not going to take the vote away from the people,” Trump replied, before adding: “I’m sure the Supreme Court is going to say, ‘We are not going to take the vote away from the people.’”

In the same segment, Trump rebuked the Biden-led Department of Justice and the cabinet. “They are young and smart and they are communists and they are Marxists, fascists, and they are running this country. They are running it right into the ground,” he said.