Trump to Zelenskyy: No Nukes for You!

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Trump administration has reportedly rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for nuclear weapons to fight Russia.

“The chance of them getting their nuclear weapons back is somewhere between slim and none. Let’s be honest about it, we both know that’s not going to happen,” Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg, told Fox News last week—as reported by The Libertarian Institute’s Kyle Anzalone.

Anzalone noted that Trump’s envoy to the conflict was responding to remarks made by Zelenskyy in an interview with Piers Morgan that was released earlier this week

In that interview, Zelensky reportedly said, “So let’s do it the following way. Give us back nuclear arms. Give us missile systems. Partners, help us finance the one million [man] Army. Move your contingent on the parts of our state where we want.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reportedly responded sharply those comments by saying: “Such statements and remarks, in general, border on madness. There is a non-proliferation regime for nuclear weapons, among other things.”

Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons program in the early 1990s, after the Soviet Union fell. But there doesn’t seem to be any change of the country regaining nukes while Trump is in power, given Trump’s repeated calls for global denuclearization.

Just last month, Trump renewed called for denuclearization with Russia and China.

“We were talking about denuclearization of our two countries, and China would have come along. China right now has a much smaller nuclear armament than us, or field, than us, but they’re going to be catching [up] at some point,” Trump reportedly said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“I will tell you that President Putin really liked the idea of cutting back on nuclear, and I think the rest of the world, we would have gotten them to follow, and China would have come along too. China also liked it. Tremendous amounts of money are being spent on nuclear, and the destructive capability is something that we don’t even want to talk about. It’s too depressing,” he reportedly added.

