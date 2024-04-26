Quantcast
Thursday, April 25, 2024

Trump Thinks He May Win NYC

'I think we have a good chance of winning here and we’re gonna give it a big plan...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at a rally in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Donald Trump recently claimed that he has a “good chance of winning” in New York City, one of the most infamous far-left cities in the entire country.

On Apr. 25, 2024, before walking into his business records trial, Trump stuck to campaign messaging by announcing that he plans to hold historic rallies in the Bronx and at Madison Square Garden, Breitbart reported.

The news source also reported that the last time the Bronx was the center of a Republican presidential campaign was in 1984 when Ronald Reagan won by a landslide.

“I think we have a good chance of winning here and we’re gonna give it a big plan. We’re going to the South Bronx to do a rally. We’re going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe,” he said.

The focus of the rallies will be police officers, firemen and teachers.

“We’ll be honoring the people that make New York work. It’ll be very exciting, but we think we have a really good chance of winning,” Trump said.

He also attacked Joe Biden’s bad economy, wide open borders and the anti-Israel protests around America’s far-left colleges and universities.

“[Police] would like to be at the colleges” to secure the campuses “because what’s happening at the colleges is a disgrace,” he said.

Trump also compared the police guarding the Manhattan courthouse and the college campuses.

“This courthouse is locked down and there’s not a person within five blocks. They have more police here,” he said.

Trump then continued talking about the horrible state of the United States under Biden.

“This is the worst-run country right now. All you have to do is look at the millions of people coming in from prisons, from mental institutions — coming in at levels we’ve never seen before,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
WATCH: Pro-Trump Worker’s Unfiltered Reaction to Biden in Viral Video

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com