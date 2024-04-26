WATCH: Pro-Trump Worker’s Unfiltered Reaction to Biden in Viral Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) In New York City, a construction worker delivered a blunt but concise message to President Joe Biden, the gaffe-laden Democrat seeking re-election in 2024.

During a Thursday Newsmax segment covering former President Donald Trump’s enthusiastic visit to a Manhattan construction site, a reporter inquired of a union construction worker whether the strong support for Trump surprised him.

“What’s it like seeing so many Republicans in Manhattan, so many Trump supporters in Manhattan—does that surprise you?” the reporter asked.

“No, not at all. He’s turning it now. Trump’s turning it now,” the construction worker replied.

The reporter pressed further, asking, “What’s your message to Joe Biden?”

“F**k you,” the worker promptly responded, the audio censored.

Reporter: “What’s your message for Joe Biden?” NYC Construction Worker: “F*ck you!” 😂☠️🔥 pic.twitter.com/onbrgDiSRw — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 25, 2024

The video initially aired during The Chris Salcedo Show on Newsmax.

Responding to the clip, Newsmax host Chris Salcedo remarked, “Well—but MSNBS says Joe Biden is so loved, how could that be?” with laughter, referring to MSNBC, the left-leaning news outlet.

Trump’s surprise visit to the construction site garnered cheers and support from bystanders and workers, as captured in various videos shared on Twitter by outlet RSBN.

As Trump emerged from his Secret Service vehicle, the workers erupted in chants of “We love Trump! We love Trump!”

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump greeted with chants of “WE LOVE TRUMP” at surprise early morning stop with union workers in New York City pic.twitter.com/Ron0WYihKD — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 25, 2024

Subsequent clips showed the workers chanting, “U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A!” as Trump took photographs with them.

WATCH: NYC union crowd LOVES President Trump pic.twitter.com/5mi5BYDlVm — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 25, 2024

In an interview with the New York Post, some workers voiced their unwavering support for Trump, including Darren Gould, a 58-year-old carpenter, who asserted that Trump is “gonna come back” to “get this country back on its feet.”

Gould added, “Trump got a great reception. They say unions aren’t big for Trump — well they are. Maybe the top union brass aren’t but when you talk to the men on the construction site, they’re all about Trump.”

The former president is confined to New York City, where he faces widely criticized criminal charges brought forth by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg, a far-left Democrat, campaigned for District Attorney in 2020, promising to indict Trump.