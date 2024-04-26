Quantcast
Thursday, April 25, 2024

WATCH: Pro-Trump Worker’s Unfiltered Reaction to Biden in Viral Video

'What’s your message to Joe Biden? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Construction Worker Newsmax (Source: Screenshot / Newsmax's Chris Salcedo Show)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) In New York City, a construction worker delivered a blunt but concise message to President Joe Biden, the gaffe-laden Democrat seeking re-election in 2024. 

During a Thursday Newsmax segment covering former President Donald Trump’s enthusiastic visit to a Manhattan construction site, a reporter inquired of a union construction worker whether the strong support for Trump surprised him.

“What’s it like seeing so many Republicans in Manhattan, so many Trump supporters in Manhattan—does that surprise you?” the reporter asked.

“No, not at all. He’s turning it now. Trump’s turning it now,” the construction worker replied. 

The reporter pressed further, asking, “What’s your message to Joe Biden?”

“F**k you,” the worker promptly responded, the audio censored.

The video initially aired during The Chris Salcedo Show on Newsmax. 

Responding to the clip, Newsmax host Chris Salcedo remarked, “Well—but MSNBS says Joe Biden is so loved, how could that be?” with laughter, referring to MSNBC, the left-leaning news outlet.

Trump’s surprise visit to the construction site garnered cheers and support from bystanders and workers, as captured in various videos shared on Twitter by outlet RSBN.

As Trump emerged from his Secret Service vehicle, the workers erupted in chants of “We love Trump! We love Trump!”

Subsequent clips showed the workers chanting, “U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A!” as Trump took photographs with them.

In an interview with the New York Post, some workers voiced their unwavering support for Trump, including Darren Gould, a 58-year-old carpenter, who asserted that Trump is “gonna come back” to “get this country back on its feet.”

Gould added, “Trump got a great reception. They say unions aren’t big for Trump — well they are. Maybe the top union brass aren’t but when you talk to the men on the construction site, they’re all about Trump.” 

The former president is confined to New York City, where he faces widely criticized criminal charges brought forth by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. 

Bragg, a far-left Democrat, campaigned for District Attorney in 2020, promising to indict Trump.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hamas Declares Support for Columbia Univ. Encampment, Calls for ‘Escalation’
Next article
Trump Thinks He May Win NYC

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com