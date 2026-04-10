Friday, April 10, 2026

Trump Says US Military Will Stay Near Iran and Is Ready for ‘Next Conquest’

Trump added that if the “shooting starts” again, it would be “bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.”

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Thursday night that the US military would remain near Iran, prepared to take action until an agreement is reached, and that it was ready for its “next conquest,” a warning that comes amid a very shaky ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

“All US Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with,” the president said.

Trump added that if the “shooting starts” again, it would be “bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.” He added that “In the meantime our great Military is Loading Up and Resting, looking forward, actually, to its next Conquest. AMERICA IS BACK!”

The president’s post comes amid uncertainty over the ceasefire as Israel continues to pound Lebanon with airstrikes despite the US initially agreeing that the truce would include an end to the Israeli attacks on the country. At the moment, it does appear that a ceasefire between the US and Iran is holding.

Iranian officials have suggested that if a ceasefire isn’t reached in Lebanon, then Iranian attacks on US bases and interests in the region could restart.

“The US in no way can escape from the consequences of a ceasefire that ends without results favored by Iran and the resistance,” an unnamed Iranian official told Iran’s Tasnim news agency. “Therefore, if the temporary ceasefire terminates due to violations by the other party (the US and Israel) or because Iran and the resistance cannot reach a favorable agreement in an acceptable time frame for us, the US’s interests across the region will surely be set to fire just like the pre-ceasefire days.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

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