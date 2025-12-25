Thursday, December 25, 2025

Trump Says Ukraine Talks ‘Going Okay’

'I think the Russians really want territorial control of the Donetsk...'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, listen as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv. / PHOTO: AP

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) President Donald Trump said talks to end the Ukraine war were going “okay” after US officials met with Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

“The talks on Ukraine-Russia are going along. We are talking, the talks are going okay,” the President said on Monday. “I’ll do whatever I have to do. Everyone’s tired of that war.”

As a candidate, Trump made ending the war in Ukraine one of his top issues. However, he has been unable to get Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian President Putin to come to an agreement on several major issues.

Vice President JD Vance expressed pessimism that the US will be able to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. He explained that one significant difference between the Russian and Ukrainian positions is the future of the Donbas.

“I think the Russians really want territorial control of the Donetsk,” he said. “The Ukrainians understandably see that as a major security problem, even as they privately acknowledge that eventually, they’ll probably lose Donetsk — but eventually could be 12 months from now, it could be longer than that.”

The Kremlin said “no breakthrough” was made during the three-day talks in Miami.

Kiev has attempted to put a positive spin on the talks. “We remain in constant contact with the United States and look forward to further collaboration,” President Zelensky said in his nightly statement on Tuesday. “We sense that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side, there is full cooperation.”

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

